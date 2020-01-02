NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town full of positives despite mixed festive period

A pleasing second-half display left Wisbech Town in optimistic mood despite a mixed festive period.

Interim boss Kevin Ward admired his team's response in their 4-0 defeat at Stamford on New Year's Day, having dispatched fellow neighbours Spalding United 3-0 on Boxing Day.

That defeat to the Daniels meant Wisbech returned to the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division ahead of a crucial home clash with Worksop Town tomorrow (3pm).

"I said to the lads after the game with Stamford 'if you take that into the games coming up, certainly at home, we will take points'," Ward said.

"You look at the spirit and energy levels that the lads gave in the second half.

"I had to say a few harsh words at half-time because I thought they weren't working hard enough.

"As good as Stamford are, they've not had to work hard for those goals. We've given them opportunities to work our goalkeeper.

"You can't give teams like Stamford opportunities free of charge, and with the quality they have, they will punish you."

The Fenmen fielded new additions Marshall Willock and Lewis Hilliard, who have arrived from Peterborough Sports, amid an injury-hit squad. Recent signings John Dean and Daniel Dougill were both absent.

Ward will also be boosted by the return of Ollie Gale and striker Charley Sanders from suspension which could prove pivotal towards their survival bid, although they have seen other players depart either side of Christmas.

Attacking ace Declan Rogers left for Southern League Division One Central title-chasers Corby Town and midfielder Danny Setchell has returned to United Counties League side Holbeach.

"Take your hat off to Stamford, they're a well-oiled machine," Ward added.

"You look at the Spalding game, they're the type of teams we've got to try to get points from.

"No one gives us an opportunity winning a football match against top and second, but as a group, they worked hard.

"Charley Sanders is a key factor for us because he's a big presence.

"There are loads of positives; Ollie Gale got through 45 minutes, which was a massive positive.

"They can't pick and choose as and when they want their energy levels to suit.

"That has been the pattern of this season. You can't cheat Step 4 football. You only get out what you put in.

"It's got to be 100 per cent and that's what we'll do for the home fans this Saturday."