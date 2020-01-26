NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town boss furious in Ilkeston defeat after 'worst refereeing I've seen in years'

Wisbech Town boss Kev Ward was furious after his sides league defeat to Ilkeston Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Kev Ward labelled the decision-making in Wisbech Town's league defeat on Saturday as the "worst refereeing I've seen at this level in years".

Fenmen boss Ward was furious with the officials having fallen foul on several decisions in his side's 2-0 home reverse to Ilkeston Town in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

The contest turned in the second-half when Town striker Charley Sanders was sent off for a second caution following an earlier handball, three minutes after referee Thomas Harvey brandished a red card for Robins forward Kieran Wells.

"We're not getting a rub of the green and I'm fed up with some of the refereeing decisions we get; it's embarrassing," Ward said.

"The ball's come into him, he's had a turn, it's brushed his hand and he's had a shot at goal.

"I saw him (the referee) and asked him 'how come you've booked him there?' He said 'persistency'.

"I questioned him in front of the assessor and because he knows we're right, he ushers us out.

"We're all on a learning curve, but there comes a time where if you're going to get assessed, there has to be a fine line of what he's done."

Former Fenmen loanee Mason Lee, in his first game since returning to his parent club, headed the visitors in front, before substitute Kole Lambert sealed victory on 82 minutes.

Ward also included Olly Stevenson alongside Peterborough United's Nathan Rudman and Khaya Roudette-Gregory on work experience deals in his squad, while usual goalkeeper Sam Wilson should return for Saturday's visit to Chasetown, 3pm.

"Ilkeston never hurt us during the game," he said.

"Their second was against the run of play, but we had a great opportunity that's been cleared off the line.

"We played four or five teams that are around the play-offs and we don't look out of place. If anything, we're creating more.

"Conrad Logan has gone on loan, which meant they (Mansfield) had no one to warm their first team goalkeeper up. That's Sam's job, we accept that.

"We'll give these lads some minutes between now and the end of the season.

"It is frustrating, but we've got to keep doing the right things and the penny will drop very soon."