Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town defender makes a 'strange' move

PUBLISHED: 11:15 23 January 2020

Defender Beckham Kennelly has joined St Ives Town from Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Defender Beckham Kennelly has joined St Ives Town from Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Defender Beckham Kennelly has become the latest player to depart from Wisbech Town.

The centre-back has swapped one relegation battle for another by joining Southern League Premier Division Central strugglers St Ives Town.

"Beckham is the fourth or fifth player to have decided to move on," said boss Kev Ward. "I have to admit I find it a bit of a strange one.

"He's gone to a team in a very similar situation in that they are struggling in their league.

"It's a shame as we are making massive improvements and have a team spirit that is second to none here.

"Newcastle Town are a great example of what happens when a group of players and management all stick together, and now they are picking up a few points. Eventually the penny always drops in football and I feel it's happening for us."

You may also want to watch:

Kennelly follows the versatile Jonny Kaye out of the Elgoods Fenland Stadium. He returned to former club Soham Town Rangers last week.

Midfielder Mason Lee has also gone back to Ilkeston Town following a loan stint with the Fenmen. He could face them when the Derbyshire side visit tomorrow, 3pm, for a Northern Premier League South East Division clash.

Ward is in discussion with League Two club Mansfield about a possible midfield signing ahead of the game.

He has also brought Scott Goodwin back to the club as a coach recently. Goodwin was initially part of previous boss Seb Hayes' management team before leaving for Ilkeston, but has now returned.

"He's made a massive impact on the training," added Ward.

"We've trained heavily on playing out from the back and trying to put better quality into the attacking players.

"We have some footballers who are among the best I've ever worked with technically and we feel we're getting better."

Most Read

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Department store Beales of Wisbech collapses into administration

The Beales department store in Wisbech is in administration. Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Most Read

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Department store Beales of Wisbech collapses into administration

The Beales department store in Wisbech is in administration. Picture: Google Maps

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at Princess Theatre talk

Ann Widdecombe to spill the Strictly and Westminster tea at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Thursday February 6. She is pictured in 2017 as the Empress of China in Aladdin at Lowestoft's Marina Theatre. Picture: PAUL HOLMAN ASSOCIATES

Young leaders awarded for loyal service at March Lions presentation night

March Lions awarded young leaders in service certificates at their presentation night. Picture: MARCH LIONS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town defender makes a ‘strange’ move

Defender Beckham Kennelly has joined St Ives Town from Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Campaign launched to temporarily close residential roads in Cambridgeshire to allow children to play

A campaign has been launched to close some residential roads in Cambridgeshire to allow children to play. Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Up to £7,000 worth of damage caused after lead stolen at St Mary’s church in Doddington

Around half of the lead from the south aisle and porch roof at St Mary’'s Church in Doddington was stolen on Tuesday morning and Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington has reportedly had lead removed from its roof. Picture: March Society/Peterborough United
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists