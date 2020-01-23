NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town defender makes a 'strange' move

Defender Beckham Kennelly has joined St Ives Town from Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Defender Beckham Kennelly has become the latest player to depart from Wisbech Town.

The centre-back has swapped one relegation battle for another by joining Southern League Premier Division Central strugglers St Ives Town.

"Beckham is the fourth or fifth player to have decided to move on," said boss Kev Ward. "I have to admit I find it a bit of a strange one.

"He's gone to a team in a very similar situation in that they are struggling in their league.

"It's a shame as we are making massive improvements and have a team spirit that is second to none here.

"Newcastle Town are a great example of what happens when a group of players and management all stick together, and now they are picking up a few points. Eventually the penny always drops in football and I feel it's happening for us."

Kennelly follows the versatile Jonny Kaye out of the Elgoods Fenland Stadium. He returned to former club Soham Town Rangers last week.

Midfielder Mason Lee has also gone back to Ilkeston Town following a loan stint with the Fenmen. He could face them when the Derbyshire side visit tomorrow, 3pm, for a Northern Premier League South East Division clash.

Ward is in discussion with League Two club Mansfield about a possible midfield signing ahead of the game.

He has also brought Scott Goodwin back to the club as a coach recently. Goodwin was initially part of previous boss Seb Hayes' management team before leaving for Ilkeston, but has now returned.

"He's made a massive impact on the training," added Ward.

"We've trained heavily on playing out from the back and trying to put better quality into the attacking players.

"We have some footballers who are among the best I've ever worked with technically and we feel we're getting better."