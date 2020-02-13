Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Manager Alex Kaufman quits rock-bottom Wisbech St Mary

PUBLISHED: 09:33 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 13 February 2020

Alex Kaufman has quit Wisbech St Mary. Picture: DAN MASON

Archant

Wisbech St Mary are looking for a new manager after the resignation of Alex Kaufman last night.

Kaufman, who only took charge in October, has departed the rock-bottom Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side to join a lower-level club.

He has already taken over at title-chasing Cambridgeshire County League top-flight outfit Cambridge University Press.

Saints confirmed the exit in a social media statement which read: "The club is disappointed to announce that Alex Kaufman has left his position as first-team manager.

"He leaves for various personal and coaching reasons, including providing the opportunity for the club to bring in a more local manager.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Alex for his hard work during his tenure and wish him well for the future."

Saints are seemingly heading for the drop after being cast adrift at the bottom of the First Division North standings all season.

They have gained only 10 points - all of which were picked up during former Chatteris Town chief Kaufman's reign after he succeeded previous boss Mel Mattless.

Assistant boss Ash Taylor has also departed Saints - although he has confirmed he won't be following Kaufman to Cambridge University Press.

A number of Saints players are also expected to move on but they have signed centre-back Gus Mariano.

Saints were beaten 7-2 at AFC Sudbury Reserves last Saturday in the final game of Kaufman's near four-month stint in the hotseat.

Saints are keen to hear from anyone interested in becoming their new boss.

Applications can be made via email to club official Paul Albutt at paul.albutt@btinternet.com.

