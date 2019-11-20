NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary march to long-awaited first success of the season

Corey Kingston struck the opening goal as Wisbech St Mary beat Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech St Mary finally got to celebrate a first win of the season after a dominant display against Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves last Saturday.

Corey Kingston, Karl Anderson and Tom Chilton fired Saints to a 3-0 success in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North as they look to stage a great escape from relegation.

This win is boss Alex Kaufman's first in all competitions since taking over the reins on October 2 following three recent draws.

It was a bright start on a glorious afternoon for the hosts, although both sides may be found guilty for not taking their chances in what was an end-to-end first period.

The forward duo of Kingston and Adam Richardson, formerly of Huntingdon Town, caused a nuisance for the visiting defence with their pace and strength, only to be denied by last-gasp defending and smart saves.

If it was not for a goal-line clearance, Richardson's deft chip would have given Saints a 25th minute lead or if young prospect Beckham Kennelly's towering header was not brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Reiley Calton soon after.

Kennelly was then later forced off after a knock to his knee, but with the help of his solid defensive performance, this did not dampen a show of confidence from a side that so needed it.

Saints did manage to find that elusive breakthrough on the stroke of half-time, Kingston pouncing on a slip from Calton after being fed through by captain Jordan Goult to fire home from close-range.

That slim advantage, and possibly the flow of this contest, could have swayed in favour of the Seasiders had Kyle Wiggins did not smack a post, or if Joe Clifford could find a teammate after Dan Smith's mistaken goal kick.

The importance of that half-time lead reflected a rampant style of play after the break, which ultimately proved to be the visitors' downfall at the ABC Stadium.

With the introduction of substitutes Dan Hempson and recent recruit Flo Tsaguim, Saints injected more energy into their build-up play to trouble their opponents more often both centrally and on the wing.

After Smith was tested by a fearsome effort, this switched Saints into gear and once Karl Anderson curled in a sumptuous finish from around 20 yards, there was only one direction this game was heading.

Tom Chilton's pinpoint shot into the top corner past a helpless Calton added the cherry on top of the Saints cake, and with it, a first home clean sheet of the campaign.

More damage was in the pipeline courtesy of Tsaguim's trickery, although his tame effort was denied after Hempson failed to convert his teammate's cross from point-blank range minutes before the end.

But the job was already signed, sealed and delivered for the Fenland side, which can now look to boost their survival bid off the back of perhaps a monumental time in their season.

Wisbech St Mary: Dan Smith; Jake Miller, Karl Anderson, Stuart Beckett (sub Joe Woodhouse, 42), Dan Short, Beckham Kennelly (sub Flo Tsaguim, 64), Tom Chilton, Jordan Goult, Karl Tansley (sub Dan Hempson, 75), Corey Kingston, Adam Richardson. Unused sub: Andy Willmott.

Goals: Wisbech St Mary - Kingston (45), Anderson (73), Chilton (85).

Caution: Wisbech St Mary - Kennelly (foul).

Referee: Joseph Karram.

Attendance: 40.