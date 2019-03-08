NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Furious Wisbech Town boss blasts the Fenmen flops

Wisbech Town skipper Sam Spencer at full-stretch during their clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Furious boss Seb Hayes read his under-performing players the riot act following the worst week of his Wisbech Town reign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joel Earps scored the Wisbech Town goal as they were beaten by Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER Joel Earps scored the Wisbech Town goal as they were beaten by Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen slumped to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Northern Premier League South East Division last Saturday.

And that was followed by the embarrassment of a Cambs Invitation Cup exit at the hands of lower-level local rivals March Town last night (Tuesday) when Wisbech were beaten 1-0 at the GER.

Hayes pulled no punches in his assessment of two sub-standard showings and demanded rapid improvement.

"We were lucky to only be beaten 3-1 on Saturday," admitted Hayes. "We didn't turn up and got exactly what we deserved from the game.

Action from Wisbech Town's clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Ian Carter Action from Wisbech Town's clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: Ian Carter

"I was shell-shocked by what I saw from us and the only positive is that it wasn't a heavier scoreline.

"It's difficult to put my frustration and disappointment into words - and it only increased at March.

"I can't even begin to defend the way we performed when losing to our local rivals, who are two levels below us.

"We created the best two chances in the game, but we didn't take them.

A Wisbech Town man hitches a ride during their loss to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER A Wisbech Town man hitches a ride during their loss to Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

"March worked harder than us overall and played for each other whereas we didn't do that.

"We have missed the chance to climb the league table on Saturday and we have then gone out of a cup I wanted to win in the first round."

The Fenmen conceded twice in the opening nine minutes against Stocksbridge before responding through Joel Earps, but a third goal from the visitors early in the second half settled the contest.

They were then undone by a solitary March goal from Craig Gillies with 15 minutes to go.

Tiago Nassunculo was twice denied by top saves from March keeper Charlie Congreve who also kept out Danny Setchell's free-kick. Zydane Richardson wasted another glorious chance for the Fenmen while the game was still goalless before Earps fluffed their best chance to equalise.

Hayes added: "Not one man deserved more than five out of 10 in both games and could walk off the pitch knowing they had won their individual battle.

"We made a lot of changes after Saturday and that didn't work either. The work-rate, the discipline and the quality were all lacking and I'm struggling to understand how we have gone from doing so well recently to producing what we have in the last two games.

"Things need to improve and fast. The ability is there, but now I need the right attitude and application on a regular basis."

Wisbech switch their attention to the FA Trophy this Saturday when travelling to South East Division rivals Kidsgrove for a first qualifying round tie, 3pm.