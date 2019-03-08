Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: First league point followed by FA Cup success for Wisbech Town

PUBLISHED: 09:13 05 September 2019

Declan Rogers fired Wisbech Town to a first league point with both goals in their 2-2 draw at Newcastle Town last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Declan Rogers fired Wisbech Town to a first league point with both goals in their 2-2 draw at Newcastle Town last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Manager Seb Hayes believes Wisbech Town are moving firmly in the right direction.

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTERWisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent days by following up their first Northern Premier League South East Division point with FA Cup progress.

They opened their league account at the fourth attempt last Saturday with a 2-2 draw at Newcastle Town when recent signing Declan Rogers bagged both goals during a second-half fightback.

And Rogers, snapped up from AFC Rushden & Diamonds last month, found the net again on Tuesday to set Wisbech on the way to a 4-0 victory at Ely City in an FA Cup preliminary round replay.

The Fenmen were held 2-2 by their lower-level Cambridgeshire rivals in the initial clash 10 days earlier, but there never looked like being a shock in the return clash as they took command with three goals in the space of 10 minutes early on.

Rogers' opener was followed by strikes from Joel Earps and Aaron Hart before Layton Maddison clinched victory early in the second half by completing a terrific counter-attack.

Hosts Ely were later reduced to 10 men when their striker Steve Holder saw red for elbowing Fenmen keeper Dan Farrell.

"You will always take a point from 2-0 down, but I felt we should really have won the game at Newcastle," admitted Hayes.

"We were the better team throughout but they had two chances in the first half and took them both.

"We showed great character to come back in the second half and get our first league point and goals.

"We battered Ely in the first FA Cup game at our place but couldn't take our chances.

"On Tuesday we were dominant again and this time managed to put the ball in the net.

"In a weird way having the extra game helped us as it is more time on the pitch for our squad to gel.

"We've had an upturn in from after only losing one of our last four games, but there is still plenty more improvement to be found.

"Putting the ball in the net has been an issue so scoring six times in two games is really pleasing.

"We've found a formation that we believe can allow to us hurt opponents, but we're still lacking an out-an-out centre forward."

Hayes has been using either midfielder Earps or defender Phil Bilson as an emergency striker in recent games.

That will continue this Saturday when Wisbech host higher-level Hitchin Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup (3pm).

The Hertfordshire side have picked up only one point so far in the Southern League Premier Division Central so Wisbech have reasons to be optimistic of causing a shock.

"It's a home game and if we do what we're good at, we've got every chance," added Hayes.

"Hitchin look to have had a tough start in their division, but then we've only got one point in our league.

"A cup run would be great both financially and to create some excitement for the fans."

A replay will take place on Monday if required. Otherwise Wisbech host Lincoln United in a league game on Tuesday, 7.45pm.

Council to consider conduct complaint about 'lying hypocrite' 'scum' and 'Stanley knifing their body into slithers' on councillor's Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up 'is a big victory for Wisbech'

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

'Local issues': Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old 'controlled zone' signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Former Ely City and Chatteris Town footballer Andrew Chatters jailed for three years for £70,000 of tax fraud

Former Ely City captain Andrew Chatters, 39, has been jailed for three years after committing thousands of pounds worth of tax fraud.

Firefighters tackle accidental kitchen fire in Wisbech home for over an hour overnight

Prince Street in Wisbech where a kitchen fire broke out on Wednesday, September 4. Picture: Google Maps

More than 3,000 people in Cambridgeshire visited Citizens Advice last year

More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

'It's terrible, very sad' - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Get your blood pressure checked as part of free event

People in Ely and Fenland are being urged to get their blood pressure checked as part of a free event. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Council to consider conduct complaint about 'lying hypocrite' 'scum' and 'Stanley knifing their body into slithers' on councillor's Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.
