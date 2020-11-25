Fenmen boss remains patient despite losing key defender in lockdown

Defender Dean Grogan (pictured) has left Wisbech Town to re-join step six club Lakenheath. Picture: ERIN LARHAM Archant

It’s been a mixture of emotions for Wisbech Town FC in recent days.

On Friday, November 20, the club announced that defender Dean Grogan has left the club to return to step six side Lakenheath due to what manager Brett Whaley described as “a change in circumstances”.

Grogan was due to serve a three-match ban following a red card in the Northern Premier League South East Division defeat at Loughborough Dynamo before lockdown.

However, Wisbech’s defence will be buoyed by the return of Jack Keeble and signing Kyle Davison-Gordon, with striker Avelino Vieira and other arrivals Rodrigo Silva and Dan Dougill also in the fold.

Whaley said: “Dean was suspended until the new year, so we’d made plans for the next few games without him.

“We’ll assess the squad between now and Christmas, and see how results and performances go before making a decision on any centre back signings.”

Wisbech host Soham Town Rangers in a friendly at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Tuesday, December 8 (7.45pm) before returning to league action at Sheffield on Saturday, December 12.

