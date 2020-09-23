Positivity is the key for Wisbech Town following opening day defeat at Leek Town

They perhaps could not have had a tougher start to their league campaign, but Wisbech Town must remain positive if they are to bounce back stronger, according to their boss.

The Fenmen were victims of a 5-0 thrashing by Leek Town in their Northern Premier League South East Division opener on Saturday, a team that were sitting top before the 2019-20 season was cancelled.

Manager Brett Whaley was pleased with his side’s showing in the opening stages, before mistakes proved costly against a side gunning for step three status once again.

“It’s a similar story, bad mistakes at bad times but you look at their side and they’re very good. When you’re an inexperienced side, sometimes you have to give them credit,” he said.

“I think 5-0 looks like a horrendous scoreline, but there were elements of the game where we were competitive.

“They moved the ball really well and we felt defensively, we let them have too much of the ball and good players hurt you with time on the ball. I think that’s the main thing we’ll take away.”

Whaley could not fault his players’ work ethic against a rampant opponent, who the ex-March Town chief feels will dispatch other teams in a similar way.

Wisbech are next in action on Tuesday, September 29 in their first home league game against Worksop Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium (7.45pm).

However, if they are to improve, they will need to turn a newfound positivity into results.

“As a team, I felt we let them have too much time on the ball,” Whaley said.

“At times, we get into positions but we don’t close the ball, so it’s being more game-smart. We have to keep the positivity up, keep the group together, but there are things we have to work on.

“It’s getting closer to people, making sure players don’t have time on the ball and influencing the individual on the ball more, something we feel over the last couple of games we’ve got to get better at.

“We saw improvements in terms of our shape and the way we’re playing. The boys didn’t stop; their attitude has been good so far.

“The result is disappointing, but they’ve come back, want to improve and that’s all we can ask.”