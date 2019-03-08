Advanced search

WALKING FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town team reach tournament final

PUBLISHED: 09:20 19 July 2019

The Wisbech Town walking football team receive their kit from Simon Bailey of sponsors Juventas Services. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Wisbech Town walking football team receive their kit from Simon Bailey of sponsors Juventas Services. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town finished as runners-up in a big event last Sunday.

They were pipped 2-1 by Stamford in the final of the tournament laid on by AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Wisbech lost their first group game 1-0 to Stamford before a Warren Clark hat-trick earned a 3-1 win against Huntingdon.

A 4-2 triumph against hosts Diamonds followed along with a 1-0 walkover as next opponents Oakham didn't turn up.

Steve Wyness hit the only goal of a 1-0 success over Moulton that sealed a semi-final spot with the Fenmen against victorious by that scoreline in the last four against Northampton Town.

Wyness then put the Wisbech side ahead in the showpiece clash with Stamford, but they were pegged back before half-time and conceded again in the second period.

