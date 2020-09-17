Wisbech Town reveal traditional and memorable kits to mark centenary year

Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: SPENCER LARHAM

They were supposed to mark their centenary year in style before the coronavirus pandemic began, but that has not stopped Wisbech Town FC from doing so on the pitch.

Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM

The club will wear commemorative home and away kits for the 2020-21 season to recognise 100 years since their formation.

Brett Whaley’s players will sport the traditional home kit of red shirts, red shorts and red socks with black trim, but the away kit consists of a different touch.

The club’s second strip is in the form of black and white striped shirts and black shorts to reflect Town’s first change of kit in 1920 based on Newcastle United’s home kit.

Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM

One supporter said “it’s an improvement on that green number worn last season”, while another added that they “quite like it”.

Wisbech could be wearing the away strip for a second time this season at Leek Town on Saturday, having worn the kit in their FA Cup defeat at Haverhill Rovers last weekend.

Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM

Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM Wisbech Town FC will wear traditional home and away kits to mark their centenary year for the 2020-21 season. Pictures: ERIN LARHAM

