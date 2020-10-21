Wisbech Town produce fine comeback against Cleethorpes Town to earn first win of season

Brett Whaley (pictured) earned his first win of the season as Wisbech Town boss after a dramatic comeback. Picture: DANIEL MASON Archant

Wisbech Town’s season has finally got up and running after they fought from two goals down to secure a dramatic first win.

Brett Whaley’s side were two down inside 21 first-half minutes at home to Cleethorpes Town on Tuesday, when Dylan Edge pulled one back.

Edge’s penalty then drew Wisbech level after the break, before pandemonium struck at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium when Liam Adams netted a fine individual effort seven minutes from time.

It’s the Fenmen’s first Northern Premier League South East Division triumph of the campaign, a moment boss Whaley could not be happier about.

“The goal before half-time was key because it meant we were in the game, and the second-half performance was fantastic,” he said.

“At 2-1, you could sense their bench wanting to make a change to see this out. That’s going to prove to be a good win because it’s one you potentially don’t expect.

“We’ve never got too down with defeats and we’re not going to get too excited about one win, but what we’re pleased with is the supporters got to see the potential in this group.”

After positive displays in recent matches, Wisbech showed the determination required and matched their Lincolnshire opponents throughout the game.

The victory comes after Fenmen chairman Paul Brenchley hit back at online criticism about the club, as well as backing his first-team manager for the long-term.

Defender Dean Grogan also reassured supporters on social media after the Coleshill defeat that improvement was on its way, something Whaley feels still needs to be achieved.

“Some of the football in their half was better, but it can still be much improved. As much as we feel we’re getting there, this is a long process; we’re not there,” he said.

“The first win is always the hardest, but we can’t think we’re going to rock up at Loughborough Dynamo (Saturday, 3pm) and turn them over.

MORE: Rallying call to fans as boss and chairman admit Fenmen suffering ‘a challenging time’

“I said to the boys to go and get clapped because they deserved it, but for a group of supporters to clap you off when you’ve lost seven, eight on the bounce, that shows quality from them.

“What has happened is individual mistakes have cost us, so that individual hurts.

“It’s horrible when it happens, but you have to go again. We have three points from seven games, it’s not enough and we have to back that up again.”

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Jay Whyatt, Merson Styles (sub Jake Gadsden), Beckham Kennelly, Liam Marshall (C), Dean Grogan, Danny Draper, Sam Murphy, Dylan Edge, Liam Adams, Dan Bucciero.

Subs unused: James Goff, Marvin Emmanuel, Andre Williams.

Goals: Wisbech Town - Edge (34’, 74’ pen), Adams (83’)

Cleethorpes Town - Robertson (15’), Vernon (21’ pen).

Cautions: Wisbech Town - Adams.

Referee: Mr Adrian George.

Attendance: 110.