Know the offside rule and like the taste of beer? Wisbech Town FC has you covered

PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 05 August 2020

A crate of beer is on offer at Wisbech Town FC for anyone that wants to be a linesman for an in-house friendly, after the request was posted by Jonny Pearce (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED/JONNY PEARCE

If you know the offside rule and you like the taste of beer, Wisbech Town FC could be the place for you.

The club are hosting an in-house friendly between the first and reserve teams tomorrow evening (Thursday) at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, and are on the hunt to find a linesman to make up the officials team.

Jonny Pearce, manager of Wisbech Town FC’s walking football team, came up with the request on social media as the club prepares for its pre-season campaign.

“In need of a linesman tomorrow night for an in-house friendly, Wisbech Town v Wisbech Town Reserves, meet at the ground 7pm for a 7.45pm kick-off,” he wrote.

“Payment will be a crate of beer. You do not have to be qualified, just confident in knowing the offside rule.”

Suggestions have already been hinted since the request was posted today (Wednesday), but perhaps surprisingly, many have been reluctant to take on the role.

