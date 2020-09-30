It’s sink or swim for Wisbech Town after suffering back-to-back league defeats

Wisbech Town suffered back-to-back league defeats following a 3-0 reverse at home to Worksop Town, as supporters turned up in force to see their first home game of the season. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

It’s a case of sink or swim for Wisbech Town at step four according to boss Brett Whaley after they suffered back-to-back Northern Premier League South East Division defeats in three days.

Following a 5-0 thrashing at Leek Town, the Fenmen were beaten 3-0 by Worksop Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Tuesday in their first home league game of the season.

Wisbech showed promising signs on home turf in a game they should have scored in, but missed chances proved costly as the visitors never looked back.

“For us, I don’t think it’s as much of we can’t compete with those sides; they were a unit and we’re still learning to play together,” Whaley said.

“In the first 15 minutes of the second-half, I felt we let Worksop bully us and we never used our pace and strength the other way, and it meant we invited pressure.

“3-0 is probably not a fair reflection; they’re just very good at what they do. For us, it’s a work in progress.”

Town were poised to take a first-half lead through Liam Adams and Danny Draper, who were both denied by Worksop goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski.

However, a long-range strike on 33 minutes before two more goals after the break, including a penalty eight minutes from time, ensured Wisbech would remain winless at home since Boxing Day last year.

Whaley has aimed to bolster his defence with the arrival of Dan Bucciero from Peterborough Sports on a month-long deal, while Luke Pearson, Jack Keeble and John Dean are absent due to injury.

The Fenmen chief will look for a changed display at home to Newcastle Town on Saturday, 3pm, but he believes confidence within his players is on the horizon.

“When I took over at Yaxley, we lost five on the bounce and it felt like the pressure was on you all the time. It was a scrappy, horrible win in the end, but it lifted everything,” he said.

“It’s sink or swim from this. I’m not saying it’s a relegation fight, but we need to scrap to keep clean sheets and get results on the board to get confidence.

“We’ve got to still learn from our performances. We will find out how they play and what they do, but the one thing from Tuesday we have to take away is we have to start imposing ourselves on the game.

“The squad is a decent size, but we don’t want to keep chopping and changing it because you can’t make progression and keep changing.”

Wisbech Town: James Goff; Dan Bucciero, Liam Marshall (C), Dean Grogan, Beckham Kennelly, Sam Murphy, Jack Gurney, Danny Draper, Liam Adams (sub Dylan Edge, 72’), Avelino Vieira, Merson Styles (sub Andre Williams, 61’).

Unused subs: Jay Whyatt, Layton Maddison, Dan Kimber.

Goals: Worksop Town – Dunn (33’), Redford (49’ and 82’ pen).

Cautions: Wisbech Town – Grogan (foul), Murphy (foul).

Attendance: 210.

