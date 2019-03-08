Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town waste chance to ease relegation fears when failing to beat nine men

PUBLISHED: 10:15 04 April 2019

Harry Peasgood sees an effort blocked during Wisbech Town's draw with AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTER

Harry Peasgood sees an effort blocked during Wisbech Town's draw with AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Wisbech Town were left kicking themselves after allowing another golden opportunity to ease their Northern Premier League Division One East relegation fears to go begging last Saturday.

Dylan Edge in hot pursuit for Wisbech Town as they were held by AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTERDylan Edge in hot pursuit for Wisbech Town as they were held by AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by nine-man AFC Mansfield at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

The visitors hit the front when a deflected Cameron Dear free-kick wrong-footed Wisbech keeper James Connell in the 21st minute, but then had their captain Pat Lindley sent off five minutes before half-time after an off-the-ball incident.

And AFC Mansfield were at even more of a numerical disadvantage when the already cautioned Oliver Fearon earned a second yellow caution for kicking the ball only four minutes into the second half.

But Wisbech, who had slumped to defeat against rock-bottom Gresley in their previous home game, had to wait until 11 minutes from time to claw their way level through top-scorer Toby Hilliard’s header.

Action from Wisbech Town's disappointing deadlock with AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech Town's disappointing deadlock with AFC Mansfield. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jon Fairweather was denied an injury-time winner for a Fenmen side left sitting two places and three points above the relegation zone with five games to go.

Manager Gary Setchell admitted: “It’s very difficult to be positive as a manager after watching your team only manage to draw with a team who were reduced to 10 men late in the first half and then went down to nine men early in the second half.

“To go behind at home again was very disappointing especially as it was another soft goal to concede.

“I’d love to be able to say we battered the nine men and their goalkeeper was man-of-the-match, but sadly that’s not the case.

Michael Frew can only find the side-netting for Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTERMichael Frew can only find the side-netting for Wisbech Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

“AFC Mansfield slowed the game down and made things as difficult as they could for us, and I have to admit they deserved their draw.

“But it is definitely two points dropped for us as we missed a big chance to put distance between ourselves and the bottom two.

“We still need between four and six points to stay up and we’ve got to be better than we were last Saturday to get them.

“The lads are working hard and trying their best, but we need to see more quality from players of the ability we have. The basic truth is we haven’t kept a clean sheet since November and we’re not scoring enough goals.”

Wisbech now travel to eighth-placed Marske this Saturday, 3pm and Setchell believes that test may suit his side.

“The way our season has gone, we’ll probably go there and get a result,” added Setchell.

“We haven’t been able to win home games against lower sides, so maybe going away to top teams suits us a bit better as we can hit them on the break.

“We’re still out of the bottom two and we’ll do all we can to keep it that way.”

The loan spell of Stamford youngster Harry Peasgood ended after the AFC Mansfield game.

Most Read

Customer demand for pouches will mean job losses at Wisbech as Nestle Purina Petcare says its canning production line will close in October

Nestle Purina Petcare, Wisbech, which employs 600 people. By October the company plans to close its canning production line following a fall-off in demand., Consultations have begun with the 'small but significant' number of employees who will be affected. Picture; NESTLE PURINA PETCARE

Homeless people in Wisbech can shower and wash laundry in weekly sessions

A new project to enable homeless people in Wisbech to have a shower and wash laundry will be launched this week. Picture: PA.

HMO for £150k semi in Wisbech could reinforce town’s reputation as a ‘dumping ground for low income individuals’ says neighbour

A planning application for this house, number 4 Princes Road in Wisbech, has been submitted to Fenland District Council to convert it to multiple occupancy for up to 11 people. Two neighbours have so far rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Most Read

Customer demand for pouches will mean job losses at Wisbech as Nestle Purina Petcare says its canning production line will close in October

Nestle Purina Petcare, Wisbech, which employs 600 people. By October the company plans to close its canning production line following a fall-off in demand., Consultations have begun with the 'small but significant' number of employees who will be affected. Picture; NESTLE PURINA PETCARE

Homeless people in Wisbech can shower and wash laundry in weekly sessions

A new project to enable homeless people in Wisbech to have a shower and wash laundry will be launched this week. Picture: PA.

HMO for £150k semi in Wisbech could reinforce town’s reputation as a ‘dumping ground for low income individuals’ says neighbour

A planning application for this house, number 4 Princes Road in Wisbech, has been submitted to Fenland District Council to convert it to multiple occupancy for up to 11 people. Two neighbours have so far rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport to be repaired this month

Roads in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Littleport are to be repaired this month as part of Cambridgeshire County Council’s £4.1 million programme of work.

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Rosie the dog saves the life of Chatteris grandmother, 72, after she fell into her garden pond

Grandmother Gill Woods from Chatteris has thanked those who came to her rescue after she fell into her garden pond in October – her cries for help only heard by her dog.

Restraining order for road-rage bomb threat man

A man who bombarded a media company with threatening phone calls saying he was going to blow the building up has been handed a restraining order. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man from Wisbech arrested in connection with suspected keyless theft of luxury Mercedes-Benz E-Class car

A warrant carried out at a Wisbech garage led to the recovery of this suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz E-Class car. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent, police say

Hare coursing has been cut by 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists