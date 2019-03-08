Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fenmen turn focus to FA Cup tie against Ely

PUBLISHED: 13:30 23 August 2019

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

Archant

Wisbech Town will look to progress in the FA Cup when they take on Ely City in the preliminary round on Saturday.

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

The Fenmen have the advantage of being at home for the tie, with both sides hoping to scoop the £2,890 prize money available for the winner.

Seb Hayes' side were beaten 2-0 by Leek Town in their opening game of the BetVictor Northern South East Division last Saturday, before slumping to a 4-0 defeat at Worksop Town on Wednesday.

And Hayes believes his team could have given more at the weekend to achieve a better result and demanded improvements be made quickly.

"I'm not happy. We didn't show anything we could do and I said to the lads that we've probably given about 40 per cent," he said.

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

"We haven't given what we can give. I know the fans clapped us off, but it's got to be better than that if we want to get clapped off the pitch.

"We always competed, we never gave up, I'm not saying that, but you've got to be brave and you've got to believe in yourself and we played with no belief.

"We haven't played to the game plan, we haven't played the game in their final third and their half. We dropped off them, off the ball we had no shape and were too open, it's all things I know that we can do better.

You may also want to watch:

"They've got ability and they are good players but we look like players that haven't played at this level before. I know there's more in there but I can't wait for them to give it. If they're not giving it, they're not going to be playing."

Marc Grocott and Rob Stevenson went close early on for Leek on Saturday before Darren Chadwick gave theme the lead from the spot on 36 minutes.

They found a second through Jake Twyford before Liam Marshall was sent off for Wisbech four minutes later.

Hayes admits there were some positives to take but criticised his side's poor discipline in defeat.

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

Speaking about the red card, he added: "He's dived in there for no need. We've stood there next to him and said 'stand up'.

"I've said to them don't give teams silly free-kicks in our third. With our indiscipline they made the most of it, so fair play to them that was a well-drilled side and you could see that.

"We haven't been blitzed and opened up over and over again, we've just been too innocent, too nice and we've let our ill discipline kill the game for us.

"Now the positive as I've said to the lads is we've played 25 minutes with 10 men and haven't conceded so there are plus points there.

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

"I just look at it and think if we'd played with a bit more belief, an extra 20 per cent, there was something there for us."

Most Read

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

GCSE results 2019: Leverington teen Jake Barnes ‘overwhelmed’ after collecting his results and being named top performer

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school�s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family

Most Read

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Wisbech brewer Elgood’s put in application for 3am closing for part of the week at town centre pub run by deputy mayor

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is hoping to extend licensing hours for part of the week to 3am. The application is before Fenland Council and has been submitted by Wisbech brewer Elgood's. Picture; ARCHANT

‘Tony Martin country’ – thieves still target farmer 20 years after he shot two burglars

Tony Martin's farm is still being broken into 20 years after he shot two burglars Picture: Matthew Usher

Sunday car boot in Wisbech market place under fire - a ‘dustbin scenario’ says former councillor - but council leader says its boost trade

This was the scene that greeted visitors to Wisbech on Sunday, the regular car boot in the market place. The town council says goods should be on tables and 'the office' will remind vendors of the rules. Picture: WISBECH STANDARD READER

GCSE results 2019: Leverington teen Jake Barnes ‘overwhelmed’ after collecting his results and being named top performer

Leverington lad Jake Barnes has been named one of his school�s top performers after getting 10 8-9 grade GCSEs. Picture: Supplied / Family

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fenmen turn focus to FA Cup tie against Ely

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter)

Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

Paul Bullen

Ninety per cent of Wisbech Grammar School students achieve Grades 9 to 4 in their GCSEs

Ninety per cent of Wisbech Grammar School students achieved Grades 9 to 4 in their GCSEs this year. Some of the students are pictured. Picture: SANDRA TAYLOR.

‘Reckless’ recovery driver caught speeding at 127mph on A47

File photo of the A47 at Terrington in west Nofolk. Picture: Steve Williams.

Suspected drink driver, in his 50s, arrested after ploughing his Vauxhall Corsa car into Peas Hill Roundabout in March

A man in his 50s has been arrested after crashing his Vauxhall Corsa car into a roundabout in March. Picture: George Jeynes / Abbie Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists