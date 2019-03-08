Fenmen turn focus to FA Cup tie against Ely

Action from the match between Wisbech and Leek Town (pic Ian Carter) Archant

Wisbech Town will look to progress in the FA Cup when they take on Ely City in the preliminary round on Saturday.

The Fenmen have the advantage of being at home for the tie, with both sides hoping to scoop the £2,890 prize money available for the winner.

Seb Hayes' side were beaten 2-0 by Leek Town in their opening game of the BetVictor Northern South East Division last Saturday, before slumping to a 4-0 defeat at Worksop Town on Wednesday.

And Hayes believes his team could have given more at the weekend to achieve a better result and demanded improvements be made quickly.

"I'm not happy. We didn't show anything we could do and I said to the lads that we've probably given about 40 per cent," he said.

"We haven't given what we can give. I know the fans clapped us off, but it's got to be better than that if we want to get clapped off the pitch.

"We always competed, we never gave up, I'm not saying that, but you've got to be brave and you've got to believe in yourself and we played with no belief.

"We haven't played to the game plan, we haven't played the game in their final third and their half. We dropped off them, off the ball we had no shape and were too open, it's all things I know that we can do better.

"They've got ability and they are good players but we look like players that haven't played at this level before. I know there's more in there but I can't wait for them to give it. If they're not giving it, they're not going to be playing."

Marc Grocott and Rob Stevenson went close early on for Leek on Saturday before Darren Chadwick gave theme the lead from the spot on 36 minutes.

They found a second through Jake Twyford before Liam Marshall was sent off for Wisbech four minutes later.

Hayes admits there were some positives to take but criticised his side's poor discipline in defeat.

Speaking about the red card, he added: "He's dived in there for no need. We've stood there next to him and said 'stand up'.

"I've said to them don't give teams silly free-kicks in our third. With our indiscipline they made the most of it, so fair play to them that was a well-drilled side and you could see that.

"We haven't been blitzed and opened up over and over again, we've just been too innocent, too nice and we've let our ill discipline kill the game for us.

"Now the positive as I've said to the lads is we've played 25 minutes with 10 men and haven't conceded so there are plus points there.

"I just look at it and think if we'd played with a bit more belief, an extra 20 per cent, there was something there for us."