NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town chief upbeat in defeat after they push promotion challengers

Wisbech Town chief Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes took heart from a narrow defeat last Saturday.

The Fenmen were pipped 2-1 at a Cleethorpes Town side who are expected to challenge for promotion in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

All of the goals arrived in a 15-minute spell during the second half with Oliver Donald putting the hosts ahead from a corner.

Captain Sam Spencer dragged Wisbech level with a diving header from a Declan Rogers delivery, but the same Cleethorpes man struck again to settle the contest nine minutes from time when again finding the net from a flag-kick.

"I felt we deserved something from the game," said Hayes, whose side have picked up five points from their opening seven league games. "But we all know that in football you don't always get what you deserve.

"Overall we competed well against a top side. Just like Leek and Stamford before them, Cleethorpes found it hard to beat us.

"They didn't manage to carve us open at all in open play, but conceding twice from corners is frustrating as we pride ourselves on defending well from set pieces.

"I would love to have a few more points on the board, but I'm still very confident we can be a mid-table side if we can keep performing as we are and add a couple more signings to the squad."

Hayes has approached League Two club Mansfield Town regarding the possibility of drafting in a couple of their young players ahead of the Fenmen entering the FA Trophy this Saturday.

They go to fellow Step 4 side Kempston Rovers in the extra preliminary round, 3pm, and Hayes is hopeful of another positive outcome against a Bedfordshire side they beat 3-1 in pre-season.

He added: "We see it as a winnable game, but I'm sure Kempston will regard it in exactly the same way.

"We've got a lot of different players now to when we faced them in pre-season so that game will have no bearing on what happens in the Trophy.

"But Kempston are struggling in their league after losing their last four games and hopefully we can get a result to start a decent run in this competition."

Hayes could be short on man-power tomorrow following a couple of departures and injury issues.

Defenders Callum Traynor and Phil Bilson have both departed in recent days while another defender, Aidan Bradshaw, and midfielder Ollie Gale, have both picked up knocks.