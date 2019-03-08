Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town chief upbeat in defeat after they push promotion challengers

PUBLISHED: 10:05 26 September 2019

Wisbech Town chief Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town chief Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes took heart from a narrow defeat last Saturday.

The Fenmen were pipped 2-1 at a Cleethorpes Town side who are expected to challenge for promotion in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

All of the goals arrived in a 15-minute spell during the second half with Oliver Donald putting the hosts ahead from a corner.

Captain Sam Spencer dragged Wisbech level with a diving header from a Declan Rogers delivery, but the same Cleethorpes man struck again to settle the contest nine minutes from time when again finding the net from a flag-kick.

"I felt we deserved something from the game," said Hayes, whose side have picked up five points from their opening seven league games. "But we all know that in football you don't always get what you deserve.

"Overall we competed well against a top side. Just like Leek and Stamford before them, Cleethorpes found it hard to beat us.

"They didn't manage to carve us open at all in open play, but conceding twice from corners is frustrating as we pride ourselves on defending well from set pieces.

"I would love to have a few more points on the board, but I'm still very confident we can be a mid-table side if we can keep performing as we are and add a couple more signings to the squad."

Hayes has approached League Two club Mansfield Town regarding the possibility of drafting in a couple of their young players ahead of the Fenmen entering the FA Trophy this Saturday.

They go to fellow Step 4 side Kempston Rovers in the extra preliminary round, 3pm, and Hayes is hopeful of another positive outcome against a Bedfordshire side they beat 3-1 in pre-season.

He added: "We see it as a winnable game, but I'm sure Kempston will regard it in exactly the same way.

"We've got a lot of different players now to when we faced them in pre-season so that game will have no bearing on what happens in the Trophy.

"But Kempston are struggling in their league after losing their last four games and hopefully we can get a result to start a decent run in this competition."

Hayes could be short on man-power tomorrow following a couple of departures and injury issues.

Defenders Callum Traynor and Phil Bilson have both departed in recent days while another defender, Aidan Bradshaw, and midfielder Ollie Gale, have both picked up knocks.

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Anna Norris from Wisbech who was diagnosed with stage three cancer while on 500-mile trek is now cancer free

Anna Norris is now cancer free after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma. Picture: Supplied/Family

Family left ‘devastated’ after losing £3,000 Thomas Cook holiday amid company collapse handed lifeline from anonymous caller

The Woods family (pictured) lost their £3,000 Thomas Cook holiday but have since been offered a lifeline from an anonymous caller. Picture: Supplied

Men in dark clothing driving unmarked BMW with blue flashing lights pull over driver on A47 near Wisbech and claim his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers

his is a file photo for illustrative purposes only. Two men in dark clothing driving an unmarked black 5 Series BMW with blue flashing lights pulled over a driver on the A47 near Wisbech and claimed his car was uninsured - but refused to give police collar numbers. Picture: WIKIMEDIA

High Street in Wisbech shut for up to five days as work continues on the town’s Grade II-listed derelict building

High Street in Wisbech will be closed for up to five days as urgent work continues on a Grade II-listed derelict building. Picture: Supplied

