NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town chiefs calls for complete performances in battle to avoid the drop

Danny Setchell could return for Wisbech Town when they face Chasetown. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Manager Seb Hayes has called on his Wisbech Town players to deliver 90-minute performances as they attempt to stop the rot.

The Fenmen fell to a 2-0 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo last Saturday and have now picked up just two points from their last eight Northern Premier League South East Division fixtures.

Hayes' men fell behind midway through the first half before their hopes of a comeback were hit by the controversial dismissal of striker Charley Sanders in the second half. Their fate was eventually sealed by a second Dynamo goal in the final minute.

"It was another case of us not performing well enough for the whole game," said Hayes.

"We had little or no quality in the first half, but we were then much better in the second half despite going down to 10 men.

"We took the game to Loughborough and we deserved a lot more that we actually got.

"There were definitely plusses, but it's not about that any more. It's about picking up results and that's where I'm falling short as manager.

"But the sending-off just sums up our bad luck. It was never a red card. It happened right in front of the dugout and there was no contact whatsoever.

"But the crucial thing is that we start putting 90-minute performances together if we are going to pick results up.

"Playing well for parts or half of a game is not enough at this level of football."

Wisbech remain second-bottom of the standings ahead of a crucial home clash against another bottom-six side, Chasetown, this Saturday, 3pm.

They will attempt to collect only their third league win of the season - and first since early October.

Chasetown are two places and two points above the Fenmen but boast four matches in hand.

Hayes added: "We're in a rut and that has an effect on confidence.

"We desperately need to put points on the board and hopefully we can do that against Chasetown.

"If we play as well as we have done at home recently against Belper and Sheffield FC we have every chance."

Hayes handed a debut to short-term signing Dan Dougill at Loughborough and was impressed with the midfielder's contribution.

Hayes is also hopeful of completing the signing of former Fenmen favourite Sam Murphy ahead of the Chasetown clash while Danny Setchell could also return from injury.