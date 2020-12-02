Fenmen chairman reacts to Covid-19 uncertainty over restart date

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (pictured) said he will only want the club to restart if they are allowed supporters. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley has confirmed the club will only return to action until supporters are allowed back through the turnstiles.

It is unknown whether Wisbech will be able to resume their season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League South East Division after step three and four leagues met on Tuesday to discuss when football can restart.

The Fenmen are one of two teams in their division within Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, while the 18 other clubs are placed in Tier 3, meaning no supporters or food and refreshment service are permitted at those grounds.

Although a reduced number of spectators are allowed at Tier 2 clubs, their clubhouses will remain shut unless they can serve substantial meals, such as a lunchtime or evening meal.

“If we have visiting supporters, providing they haven’t got the opposition shirts, scarves or hats on, how are we going to know who’s walking through that gate?” Mr Brenchley said.

“If I can’t have supporters, home or away, that gate will not open for me. I will not allow them to play with no supporters.

“We can hold 25 per cent of the capacity, which is around 400, but that’s highly unlikely in the present climate.”

Mr Brenchley confirmed he and first-team boss Brett Whaley want football to resume in the new year following a government review of the Covid-19 tier system on December 16.

Mr Brenchley also said that his players, who were due to visit Sheffield FC on December 12, are worried about returning before Christmas and thinks step three and four leagues should be split geographically from January in a bid to get the season finished.

“The league seems to be muddling along, and there are so many things to look at, but nobody seems to be bothered to deal with it,” he said.

“The league said before that if we lose seven weeks, we’ll struggle to get the season in.

“We’ve had some Covid in the club, I’ve had to isolate for two weeks and I cannot afford to do that again, nor can anyone else at this time of year.

“Three or four home games is all I can really absorb. We don’t earn any money from away games, so any income from the home games has got to pay two weeks’ wages, and it’s very difficult.”