Wisbech Town chief Brett Whaley has spoken of his sympathy for local rivals March Town.

Whaley crossed the Fenland divide in February when cutting short his third spell as March chief to return for a second stint in the Wisbech hotseat.

March were enjoying a fine campaign under Whaley and that has continued for his successor Arran Duke with them climbing into a promotion spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North and reaching two cup finals.

Whaley said: “March Town quite simply haven’t got what they deserved from such a good season.

“They were sitting in a promotion place and I feel they had the momentum to see it through.

“I’m gutted for them as they have some great people behind the scenes who have been there through the difficult times and who deserved to be able to enjoy good days such as wining promotion and playing in cup finals.

“But March is most definitely a club on the up and there is absolutely no reason why they can’t win promotion next season.

“Hopefully the disappointment they’ll be feeling now will drive them on to do it.”

But the Football Association ruling to declare the 2019/20 null and void has rescued another local club from relegation.

Wisbech St Mary were seven points adrift at the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North after winning only two games all season, but they will now continue at that level next term.

Saints had also finished in the bottom two in 2018/19 but no teams were relegated in that campaign.