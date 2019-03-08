NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Golden chances go begging as Wisbech Town are beaten by bottom side

Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer is banned for their home clash against Belper Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town chief Seb Hayes was left stunned by his side's loss to rock-bottom Market Drayton last Saturday.

The Fenmen succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the Northern Premier League South East Division clash despite dominating much of the contest and creating a host of terrific chances.

Striking capture Charley Sanders fired Wisbech ahead only nine minutes into his debut, but their lead was wiped out on the stroke of half-time.

And the hosts completed their turnaround with five minutes to go after Hayes' men had carved out and squandered a series of glorious openings.

Sanders, Layton Maddison and Tiago Nassunculo were all denied in one-on-one situations while Nassunculo and Danny Setchell also spurned excellent chances.

It left Hayes to declare: "I cannot believe we lost the game!"

"We knew we needed to come away from Market Drayton with a point, but we should have taken all three and yet we end up with nothing.

"We had three one-on-ones and two other good chances all in the second half - and didn't put any of them away.

"We were dominant for long periods of the game but couldn't make it count and we were then punished for being lazy which allowed them to score their winner.

"I can forgive a mistake, I can forgive a mis-timed tackle and I can forgive a poor clearance, but I can't accept a lack of hard work after losing the ball.

"I'm gutted and frustrated in equal measure but we have to pick ourselves up and go again."

The victory lifted Market Drayton off the bottom of the table and level with Wisbech, who are third-bottom, on nine points.

Both clubs are two points clear of Sutton Coldfield who now bring up the rear, but boast a stack of games in hand. The bottom seven teams in the standings are covered by only four points.

Fenmen boss Hayes also handed debuts to central defender Michael Adeyemi and left-back Conor Green at Market Drayton - as well as frontman Sanders - and was pleased with their contributions.

The attention now switches to a tough home clash tomorrow when Wisbech host unbeaten Belper Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, 3pm.

"Belper are going brilliantly in the league and also had a great run in the FA Cup," added Hayes. "We're going to have to be at our very best to be in with a chance of getting anything from the game."

Skipper Sam Spencer is suspended.