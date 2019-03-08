NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Club legend departs Wisbech Town but five new faces arrive

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley made a presentation to Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town's longest serving player has left the club - but boss Seb Hayes has completed his first batch of new signings.

Callum Milne during his time at Eynesbury Rovers last season. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY Callum Milne during his time at Eynesbury Rovers last season. Picture: J BIGGS PHOTOGRAPHY

Defensive talisman Jon Fairweather, who passed the milestone of 400 appearances for the Fenmen when helping them achieve Northern Premier League Division One East safety last season, has announced his departure.

Fairweather enjoyed almost nine years as a Wisbech player - many of them as skipper - with his time at the club only interrupted by a brief stint at Spalding United.

"I've had some incredible highs, disastrous lows and memories which last a lifetime in my nine years here," wrote Fairweather on the club's Facebook forum.

"It's been an honour and a privilege to be club captain of this great club for so long - something I've never taken for granted and truly cherished.

"I'll remain a Wisbech fan and keep an eye on results to see how the season progresses."

Fairweather, who has a baby on the way, is expected to join Holbeach in the United Counties League Premier Division.

While a legendary figure has headed through the Elgoods Fenland Stadium exit, five new faces have arrived for the 2019-20 in the new Division One South East of the Nothern Premier League.

Striker James Tricks has returned for a fourth spell with the club after playing for new Fenmen chief Hayes at Holbeach last term.

Teenage midfield talent Jay Whyatt also spent last season with the Lincolnshire club and will be reunited with Hayes at Wisbech. Whyatt, 17, is part of the Mansfield Town youth set-up.

Midfielder Callum Milne and defender Callum Traynor impressed at Harborough Town last season in the United Counties League Premier Division with Milne also having a spell at Eynesbury Rovers in that section.

Utility man Aiden Bradshaw arrives after playing for Desborough Town last term in the same Step 5 league.