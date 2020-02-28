NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town regain that 'Edge' as Dylan becomes latest Fenmen signing

Dylan Edge has returned to Wisbech Town from Fenland rivals March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley has raided his former club for his latest signing.

Whaley has completed the capture of attacking talent Dylan Edge from Fenland rivals March Town.

It is the second time this season that Whaley has snapped up the 22 year-old after also taking him to the Hares from Yaxley back in November.

And it's also the second spell for Edge as a Wisbech player after a brief stint with the club towards the end of last season.

"Dylan is the perfect fit for the squad we're putting together," said Whaley.

"He's a player I know well and also someone who knows this club well. He can play in a range of attacking positions and is capable of both scoring and creating goals."

Whaley also hailed the impact of two other signings after collecting his first win since returning to the Wisbech hotseat.

Striker Jordan MacLeod and midfielder Sam Murphy, who have both arrived from United Counties League side Deeping Rangers, impressed in the 2-1 success at Lincoln United.

MacLeod marked his Fenmen debut with an equaliser in the second half, while Murphy - a promotion-winner with the club in his previous spell - returned with a dominant display in midfield.

Whaley added: "We've done really well to bring players of the calibre of Jordan and Sam into the club.

"Jordan gives us the sort of goal threat we haven't previously had and it was terrific to be able to attract him to Wisbech.

"It's fantastic to have Sam back with us as well and he was absolutely outstanding - particularly in the second half when we turned the game around - at Lincoln United."

Poor weather has left the Fenmen's Northern Premier League South East Division with Cleethorpes Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium tomorrow in doubt, as well as the rearranged contest with Frickley Athletic on Tuesday.