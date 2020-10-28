Defender Kaylie scores four as Leverington Ladies end winless run in style

Ashleigh Rose Scott (left) scored her first goal for Leverington Ladies in their win at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds. Picture: NARICE BRITTON Archant

Leverington Ladies ended their three-game winless run in style as Kaylie Swinden scored four to record a comprehensive win.

Euan Simpson’s side won 5-1 at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, and took the lead as Swinden bundled a Chloe Stanborough corner over the line.

Swinden, who usually plays centre-back, then converted another Stanborough corner, this time with her head, before completing her hat-trick inside 16 minutes from a third corner.

Leverington were dominating, but the hosts worked hard in a bid to keep the scoreline down.

Ashleigh Rose Scott powered home for her first Leverington goal, before Swinden capped a commanding performance when she latched onto a Chelsea King free-kick to score her fourth.

Cambridge grabbed a late consolation after the break with a powerful volley, but it was a well-earned victory for Leverington who host Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.

