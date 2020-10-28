Defender Kaylie scores four as Leverington Ladies end winless run in style
PUBLISHED: 14:33 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 28 October 2020
Leverington Ladies ended their three-game winless run in style as Kaylie Swinden scored four to record a comprehensive win.
Euan Simpson’s side won 5-1 at Cambridge City Ladies 3rds in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, and took the lead as Swinden bundled a Chloe Stanborough corner over the line.
Swinden, who usually plays centre-back, then converted another Stanborough corner, this time with her head, before completing her hat-trick inside 16 minutes from a third corner.
Leverington were dominating, but the hosts worked hard in a bid to keep the scoreline down.
Ashleigh Rose Scott powered home for her first Leverington goal, before Swinden capped a commanding performance when she latched onto a Chelsea King free-kick to score her fourth.
Cambridge grabbed a late consolation after the break with a powerful volley, but it was a well-earned victory for Leverington who host Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.
