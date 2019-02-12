NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Milestone man helps Wisbech Town to a memorable success

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley makes a presentation to Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Milestone man Jon Fairweather helped Wisbech Town to a fine success in their Northern Premier League Division One East survival mission last Saturday.

Jon Fairweather scored the opening goal for Wisbech Town in their win against Sheffield FC. Picture: IAN CARTER Jon Fairweather scored the opening goal for Wisbech Town in their win against Sheffield FC. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen pulled three points clear of the drop-zone thanks to an impressive 3-1 victory against promotion-chasing Sheffield FC at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium.

In the process they claimed a quick slice of revenge for a 5-1 drubbing in the reverse fixture less than a month earlier.

It was the perfect way for long-serving Fairweather to celebrate his 400th appearance in Wisbech colours and he also marked the occasion by scoring the opening goal.

The defender broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when heading in a Danny Setchell corner.

Fairweather and fellow centre-back Sam Gaughran both missed good chances to extend the advantage from other flag-kicks with the set-piece delivery of Setchell being a hugely effective weapon.

Wisbech were pegged back in stoppage time at the end of the first half by a shot which deflected in off Adam Millson.

The sides remained level until the closing quarter-of-an-hour when Wisbech took command to claim a victory for energy over experience.

They regained the lead when Toby Hilliard headed in from a Setchell corner in the 78th minute before the provider turned goalscorer to seal the points a minute later when putting away a Michael Frew cross.

Delighted Wisbech manager Gary Setchell said: “We knew we couldn’t afford to end a run of three home games in a row without any points.

“We played well against Belper and Pontefract Collieries but ended up with nothing, but the lads really dug a result out in this game.

“Sheffield FC have a lot of good players, but they are all getting on a bit and I felt our younger team could cause them problems in the final 20 minutes.

“Our set-piece delivery was outstanding and caused them problems all game, while we defended magnificently.

“Our goalkeeper, Dan Swan, had one of the best games he’s had in a Wisbech Town shirt.

“Win, lose or draw our players give 110 per-cent and that’s what we demand of them.

“They are working their socks off for this football club, just as myself and my management team are doing. I don’t think we’re making a bad fist of our first season at Step 4.”

Wisbech handed a debut to Harry Peasgood as a second-half substitute against Sheffield FC.

The teenage full-back has arrived on loan for a month from Division One East rivals Stamford.

The Fenmen travel to another play-off chasing side, Tadcaster Albion, this Saturday, 3pm.