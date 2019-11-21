NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Boss Seb Hayes takes the blame for heaviest defeat of his Wisbech Town reign

Beckham Kennelly returns to the Wisbech Town fold this Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Manager Seb Hayes issued a public apology in the wake of Wisbech Town's worst display of the season.

The Fenmen chief took full responsibility for his side's horror show in their 5-0 drubbing at Kidsgrove Athletic last Saturday.

Hayes' men remain third-bottom in the Northern Premier League South East Division and deep in relegation trouble.

And he is quick to admit a major change of mindset is required if they are to drag themselves out of trouble.

"It's our worst performance and biggest defeat of the season," said Hayes. "And I'll take the blame for it.

"It's my group of players and they're quite simply not doing what they're asked to do.

"We set out to be rigid defensively and keep our shape, but found ourselves behind after only nine minutes.

"It's the time of the season when you have to dig in and fight for points, but we're not showing any inclination to do that. We allowed Kidsgrove to out-work us and fair play to them for taking their chances.

"But I'm frustrated, I'm angry and I'm upset.

"The buck always stops with the manager and that's something I have to accept.

"I'm fighting to get us out of the relegation battle, but I'm afraid I was managing a group of players who didn't want to do that last Saturday.

"I can't apologise enough to any fans who travelled more than two-and-a-hours to watch us serve up that performance.

"We're probably lucky to get out of there with a 5-0 defeat in all honesty. We could easily have lost that game 8-0 or 9-0 and that really saddens me.

"We've let down the club, the fans and ourselves. People tell me I'm too honest but I can't lie about things.

"We're having to carry far too many passengers who aren't prepared to put their bodies on the line for this football club."

That's something which needs to change quickly - starting when Wisbech host Sheffield FC at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium this Saturday, 3pm.

Hayes welcomes central defender Beckham Kennelly back into the Fenmen fold following a short spell at neighbours Wisbech St Mary to get over a long-term injury.