NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Crucial month lies ahead for Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town boss Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town are entering a crucial month in their Northern Premier League South East Division season.

Wisbech Town have released striker Zydane Richardson (centre). Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town have released striker Zydane Richardson (centre). Picture: IAN CARTER

That's the view of manager Seb Hayes ahead of five fixtures in November which start with a trip to basement side Market Drayton this Saturday, 3pm.

The month then ends with a November 30 date at second-bottom Sutton Coldfield while Wisbech also face another bottom-six side, Kidsgrove Athletic, on November 16.

They must also negotiate home clashes with unbeaten Belper (November 9) and Sheffield FC (November 23) during a key spell in their campaign as they bid to pull clear of relegation bother.

Wisbech sit 17th in the standings after picking up nine points from their 10 games to date. Their two victories so far have arrived against Lincoln United and Ilkeston Town.

"It's a very important month in our season," said Hayes. "It's a time when we need to pull our finger out and pick up some results.

"There's no doubt in my mind we're a better team than our league position suggests, but we've got to prove it on the pitch.

"Going away to the bottom team is certainly a game we can't afford to lose and ideally it's one that we will win.

"It's particularly important to pick up points against the teams in our part of the table like Market Drayton, Kidsgrove and Sutton Coldfield.

"Kidsgrove might well be in a false position based on how they played against us when they beat us in the FA Trophy and also due to having games in hand.

"But it's another game we can get something from if we're at our best.

"We've also got to ensure our home form improves and that will be the challenge against Belper and Sheffield FC."

New signings striker Charley Sanders, winger Conor Green and defender Michael Adeyemi will all go into the starting line-up at Market Drayton, but Jonny Kaye is likely to miss the trip with a hip problem.

Hayes could also add a new midfielder to his squad. He has spoken to a potential target and expects a decision early next week from the player.

But striker Zydane Richardson, who joined the club earlier in the season, has been released. Richardson failed to score in a handful of appearances for the Fenmen.