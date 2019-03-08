Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Crucial month lies ahead for Wisbech Town

PUBLISHED: 09:33 31 October 2019

Wisbech Town are entering a crucial month in their Northern Premier League South East Division season.

That's the view of manager Seb Hayes ahead of five fixtures in November which start with a trip to basement side Market Drayton this Saturday, 3pm.

The month then ends with a November 30 date at second-bottom Sutton Coldfield while Wisbech also face another bottom-six side, Kidsgrove Athletic, on November 16.

They must also negotiate home clashes with unbeaten Belper (November 9) and Sheffield FC (November 23) during a key spell in their campaign as they bid to pull clear of relegation bother.

Wisbech sit 17th in the standings after picking up nine points from their 10 games to date. Their two victories so far have arrived against Lincoln United and Ilkeston Town.

"It's a very important month in our season," said Hayes. "It's a time when we need to pull our finger out and pick up some results.

"There's no doubt in my mind we're a better team than our league position suggests, but we've got to prove it on the pitch.

"Going away to the bottom team is certainly a game we can't afford to lose and ideally it's one that we will win.

"It's particularly important to pick up points against the teams in our part of the table like Market Drayton, Kidsgrove and Sutton Coldfield.

"Kidsgrove might well be in a false position based on how they played against us when they beat us in the FA Trophy and also due to having games in hand.

"But it's another game we can get something from if we're at our best.

"We've also got to ensure our home form improves and that will be the challenge against Belper and Sheffield FC."

New signings striker Charley Sanders, winger Conor Green and defender Michael Adeyemi will all go into the starting line-up at Market Drayton, but Jonny Kaye is likely to miss the trip with a hip problem.

Hayes could also add a new midfielder to his squad. He has spoken to a potential target and expects a decision early next week from the player.

But striker Zydane Richardson, who joined the club earlier in the season, has been released. Richardson failed to score in a handful of appearances for the Fenmen.

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

