Clubs work together to help ‘kick-start’ youngsters’ football careers with new programme

Boys and girls in the Fens aged between 14 and 16 will be able to work towards FA qualifications through the Cambridgeshire FA’s ‘Kickstart’ programme. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Two sports clubs are delving into another activity in a bid to develop leaders of the future.

Wisbech Town Cricket and Hockey clubs (WTCHC) alongside the Cambridgeshire FA (CFA), Active Fenland and the Harecroft Hudson pitch management team are delivering the ‘Kickstart’ initiative for boys and girls aged 14 to 16-years-old.

The recreational football programme, supported by the CFA, will consist of engaging and age-appropriate sessions over 26 weeks, with all training provided by a qualified FA coach.

A WTCHC spokesperson said: “It is hoped we’ll be in a position to develop young leaders in the community with the opportunity to achieve the FA Junior Football Leaders award, FA Referee qualification and/or an FA Level 1 in Coaching Football.

“Once qualified, you would be able to earn a bit of extra money by signing up to referee football matches with local clubs and coach a grassroots football team of your own.”

‘Kickstart’ takes place every Friday from December 4 between 7-8pm at Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RR.

Participants are advised to book their place each week and can only book one week in advance. Anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms must not attend.

For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.cambridgeshirefa.com/players/kickstart.

