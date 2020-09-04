Cambridgeshire football clubs given future boost thanks to multi-million pound investment programme

Former England international Stuart Pearce (pictured) and GVC Holdings have joined forces as part of the �Pitching In� initiative to offer financial assistance to non-league clubs. Picture: DOUG PETERS/PA WIRE Doug Peters/PA Wire

Non-league football clubs at step three and four in Cambridgeshire, such as Wisbech Town and Soham Town Rangers, have seen their futures boosted thanks to a new investment programme.

Mark Harris, chairman of the Northern Premier League. Picture: SUPPLIED/GVC HOLDINGS Mark Harris, chairman of the Northern Premier League. Picture: SUPPLIED/GVC HOLDINGS

Former England international Stuart Pearce and GVC Holdings have joined forces to offer financial assistance as part of the ‘Pitching In’ initiative.

The multi-million pound programme is designed to help clubs across the Northern Premier League (NPL), Isthmian and Southern Leagues, including Wisbech and Soham, following a lack of matchday and commercial revenue since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Grassroots football is facing huge challenges at the moment and many clubs are struggling to stay afloat,” Pearce said.

“GVC’s ‘Pitching In’ investment will help make a big difference to hundreds of clubs and thousands of players across the country.”

Mark Harris, chairman of the NPL, added: “GVC’s commitment to grassroots sport is clear from their previous work, and this investment shows huge belief in the importance of grassroots sport.”

GVC’s ‘Pitching In’ programme is designed to support and promote grassroots sports and is being launched in partnership with the aforementioned step three and four leagues, known as the trident leagues.

For more information on the programme, visit https://gvc-plc.com/PitchingIn.

