Fenland's non-league clubs continue season preparations as FA draws are made

Wisbech St Mary have been fruitful in front of goal of late, while March Town and Wisbech Town have been drawn in FA competitions for the new season. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech St Mary have been fruitful in front of goal of late, while two of our other non-league sides have been drawn in FA competitions.

The Saints suffered mixed results on home turf, after they were beaten 5-4 by Peterborough League Premier Division outfit Moulton Harrox on Friday, followed by a 3-3 deadlock with Gayton United on Tuesday.

Danny Setchell scored twice and Matt Harris-Hercules also netted against Gayton, while new arrival Dale Parnell’s brace alongside Andy Willmott and Ryan Lennon struck against Harrox.

Meanwhile, Jack Rawson and Craig Gillies fired March Town to a 3-2 victory over Essex Senior League side Ongar Town on Saturday at the GER.

It is confirmed the Hares will entertain Norwich CBS in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase on Saturday, October 10, while the under 18s will visit Bury Town under 18s in an FA Youth Cup first qualifying round tie, week commencing Monday, September 21.

Wisbech will travel to either Norwich United or Haverhill Rovers in an FA Cup preliminary round tie to be played on Saturday, September 12, before welcoming Coleshill Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday, October 17.

