New floodlights help to brighten the season for Wisbech St Mary thanks to funding

PUBLISHED: 17:36 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 01 October 2020

Wisbech St Mary FC has secured funding for new portable floodlights at their FTL Commercials Ltd. Stadium home, which can provide both outdoor and winter training for its players. Picture: JAMES RICHARDSON

Wisbech St Mary FC has been boosted on the pitch with the addition of new portable floodlights.

The club has received the floodlights after it gained financial support from the Football Foundation, which should be installed at the FTL Commercials Ltd. Stadium later this month.

Saints received 75 per cent of the overall sum for the floodlights, which cost £5,000.

With the eight portable floodlights, the club can provide both outdoor and indoor winter training.

Paul Albutt, secretary of Wisbech St Mary FC, said: “We are delighted to have an alternative training method to our indoor centre during this Covid pandemic.”

Last month, Saints also won £2,000 worth of funding as part of the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

The fund helped the club prepare for the safe return of supporters by implementing measures such as signage in and around the ground.

