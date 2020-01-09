Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fenmen left frustrated by big decisions in home defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:49 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 09 January 2020

Wisbech Town were denied a late equaliser against Worksop Town when the officials mistakenly believed Tiago Nassunculo had scored from an offside position when it was in fact an own goal. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town were denied a late equaliser against Worksop Town when the officials mistakenly believed Tiago Nassunculo had scored from an offside position when it was in fact an own goal. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Interim boss Kev Ward was left seething after seeing two crucial decisions go against his team.

The Fenmen missed the chance to jump off the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division when being beaten 1-0 by Worksop Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium last Saturday.

Wisbech had a strong penalty appeal ignored in the first half after striker Charley Sanders appeared to be pulled back in the box - and their misery was compounded when Craig Mitchell struck the only goal for the visitors moments later.

And there was more controversy in the dying moments as Wisbech thought they had snatched a dramatic equaliser only for the celebrations to be cut short.

Sanders' cross was turned into his own net by Worksop defender Deegan Atherton but the goal was ruled out for offside with the assistant referee mistakenly believing that Fenmen player Tiago Nassunculo had provided the finishing touch.

Ward told the club's YouTube channel: "Charley was brought down and how they don't see that I don't know. As for the goal, the linesman admitted to me he didn't see the Worksop player put it in his own net. He was waving for offside when it could never be offside!

You may also want to watch:

"The officials are on a learning curve - the same as myself and my players - and we're all at this level for a reason. What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong, and not getting a right decision cost us.

"The lads were bitterly disappointed as we could have got something out of the game, but when you're down at the bottom you don't get the rub of the green.

"But if we play like we did against Worksop with those energy levels, we will always be in games and this football club will not have a problem."

Wisbech go to play-off chasers Carlton Town tomorrow, 3pm, and Ward added: "Carlton are flying at the moment.

"They are a well-organised and well-drilled team. The last time I was there I needed a canoe and a snorkel because it was so wet, so I'm not sure what their pitch will be like at this time of year!"

Ward has brought in former Bourne Town manager Rob Middleton as his assistant.

He is also seeking reinforcements for his playing squad, adding: "I've got a list of players that I can speak to and I've now got to sell the club to them by telling them the team sitting bottom of the league are actually playing very good football

"We have an excellent changing room, the team spirit is phenomenal and there are loads of positives."

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Nene Waterfront could be first task of new £25m backed trading arm to be set up by Fenland District Council

FLASHBACK: Original housing plans for Nene, Wisbech, that were first put forward well over a decade ago. Quite how it will turn out now is debatable but Fenland Council believes it can build up to 100 houses there to finish it off. Picture; FDC

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Murder accused claims he was held at knife point by co-defendant

Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Wisbech teenager cleared of exposing himself in nightclub

Wisbech teenager Dylan Verrier, of Elm Road, has been cleared of performing a lewd act and exposing himself in a busy nightclub. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Town councillor Dave Topgood becomes voluntary caretaker/night watchman at Wisbech Castle - other volunteers stay overnight too says council

Newly appointed volunteer caretaker and nightwatchman at Wisbech Castle, Dave Topgood at the Gneeral Election Count with MP Steve Barclay. Cllr Topgood is a Wisbech town and Fenland district councillor and chairman of the conduct committee. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Interim boss to remain in charge of Wisbech Town throughout January

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) with former player Jon Fairweather. Picture: IAN CARTER

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire raise thousands for Christmas appeal

Freemasons in Cambridgeshire helped raise £7,500 to support a Christmas appeal. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON

Cambridgeshire Police reveal how they caught youth from Wisbech who inundated demand hub with hoax 999 calls

Cambs Police track down 15 year-old youth from Wisbech who inundated them with hoax 999 calls.

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Councillor brands youths who broke into Wisbech Castle and destroyed bee hives as ‘brain dead morons’

Councillor Steve Tierney, who is the chairman of the Wisbech Castle committee, says he has CCTV of youths attacking beehives with sticks. Picture: HARRY RUTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists