NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fenmen left frustrated by big decisions in home defeat

Wisbech Town were denied a late equaliser against Worksop Town when the officials mistakenly believed Tiago Nassunculo had scored from an offside position when it was in fact an own goal. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Interim boss Kev Ward was left seething after seeing two crucial decisions go against his team.

The Fenmen missed the chance to jump off the bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division when being beaten 1-0 by Worksop Town at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium last Saturday.

Wisbech had a strong penalty appeal ignored in the first half after striker Charley Sanders appeared to be pulled back in the box - and their misery was compounded when Craig Mitchell struck the only goal for the visitors moments later.

And there was more controversy in the dying moments as Wisbech thought they had snatched a dramatic equaliser only for the celebrations to be cut short.

Sanders' cross was turned into his own net by Worksop defender Deegan Atherton but the goal was ruled out for offside with the assistant referee mistakenly believing that Fenmen player Tiago Nassunculo had provided the finishing touch.

Ward told the club's YouTube channel: "Charley was brought down and how they don't see that I don't know. As for the goal, the linesman admitted to me he didn't see the Worksop player put it in his own net. He was waving for offside when it could never be offside!

"The officials are on a learning curve - the same as myself and my players - and we're all at this level for a reason. What's right is right and what's wrong is wrong, and not getting a right decision cost us.

"The lads were bitterly disappointed as we could have got something out of the game, but when you're down at the bottom you don't get the rub of the green.

"But if we play like we did against Worksop with those energy levels, we will always be in games and this football club will not have a problem."

Wisbech go to play-off chasers Carlton Town tomorrow, 3pm, and Ward added: "Carlton are flying at the moment.

"They are a well-organised and well-drilled team. The last time I was there I needed a canoe and a snorkel because it was so wet, so I'm not sure what their pitch will be like at this time of year!"

Ward has brought in former Bourne Town manager Rob Middleton as his assistant.

He is also seeking reinforcements for his playing squad, adding: "I've got a list of players that I can speak to and I've now got to sell the club to them by telling them the team sitting bottom of the league are actually playing very good football

"We have an excellent changing room, the team spirit is phenomenal and there are loads of positives."