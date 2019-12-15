Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: 'Wrong place, wrong time' for departed Wisbech Town boss

PUBLISHED: 12:29 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 15 December 2019

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) making a presentation to former player Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley (left) making a presentation to former player Jon Fairweather ahead of his 400th appearance for the Fenmen last season. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town chairman Paul Brenchley says it was a case of 'wrong place, wrong time' for Seb Hayes at Wisbech Town.

Hayes quit his post as Fenmen boss following their 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Chasetown yesterday - a result which left them bottom of Northern Premier League Division One East.

The club have placed Hayes' assistant, Kev Ward, in interim control of the club following the departure of a boss who had only been in charge for six months.

In a statement released by the club today, Brenchley said: "Unfortunately things haven't worked out for Seb as he and I had hoped.

"It's perhaps a case of 'wrong place, wrong time' for him as a manager. But we thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future."

Ward is a former Wisbech player and also featured for a host of other clubs including King's Lynn, Halifax Town, Harrogate Town and Gainsborough Trinity.

He has previously been on the coaching staff at Spalding United and Corby Town.

Hayes claimed his position had become untenable at Wisbech after being made aware he faced the sack following a meeting between club chiefs and players.

