Captain Spencer reigns supreme in Wisbech Town FC awards

PUBLISHED: 18:32 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:32 29 April 2020

Sam Spencer (right)has been named supporters’ player and players’ player in the Wisbech Town FC end-of-season awards. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer reigned supreme in the club’s end-of-season awards.

Spencer, who made 31 appearances for the Fenmen during the 2019-20 campaign which was declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic, was voted supporters’ player of the season, as well as being crowned players’ player.

Writing on social media, Spencer thanked those who voted for him and is already looking forward to another season at step four.

He said: “A big thank you to everyone who voted me for player of the season! It’s much appreciated and always nice to be recognised after a tough a gruelling season, or part season as some may say.

“It has been disappointing, there is no denying that. I’m already looking forward to next season.

“I have been due a double groin operation since the start of the season and means I will no longer have to play through the pain barrier.”

He added: “I really do hope everyone is keeping safe and well during these uncertain times.”

