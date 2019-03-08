NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town boss toasts first league win of his reign . . . but still wants more improvement

Manager Seb Hayes saw Wisbech Town collect a first Northern Premier League South East Division victory of his reign - then demanded they get better!

The Fenmen brushed aside Lincoln United 4-1 at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Tuesday night.

Joel Earps and Liam Marshall gave Wisbech a two-goal cushion inside the opening 20 minutes, but that was halved on the stroke of half-time.

But a second-half brace from Aaron Hart sealed a comprehensive victory - although Hayes was quick to insist there is still considerable room for improvement.

"Everyone is raving about the performance on Tuesday, but we weren't brilliant by any means," admitted Hayes.

"We played a lot better second half at Newcastle Town when we got our first point recently, but I guess we were that bit more clinical against Lincoln United.

"It's good to get that first league win on the board and even more pleasing that it came in front of our fans. They have given us terrific support even though it has been a bit of a slow start with a new manager and a new squad taking shape.

"We're looking very good going forward and long may that continue, but I seriously still believe there is another 40 per cent of improvement in the locker and my job is to ensure that is seen on a regular basis.

"We certainly need to get better without the ball and learn how to manage games more effectively."

Hayes' men head to rock-bottom Frickley this Saturday, 3pm.

The West Yorkshire side prop up the standings after losing their opening six matches, but Wisbech could be facing them at the wrong time following the appointment of a new manager - former Spalding United chief Dave Frecklington - earlier this week.

Hayes added: "I have no doubt Frickley will be flying up the league very soon with Dave's contacts and the budget they have at their disposal.

"But hopefully he won't have had chance to get too many new faces in before tomorrow and we can take advantage of that.

"Frickley are sat bottom and it's a game we want to win."

The Fenmen hit the road again on Wednesday when they head to Worksop in the opening round of the Integro League Cup.

Wisbech bowed out of the FA Cup last season when pipped 2-1 by higher-level Hitchin in a first qualifying round tie.