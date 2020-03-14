Advanced search

Boss Brett Whaley labels first half horror show as 'completely unacceptable' as Wisbech Town lose crucial six-pointer

PUBLISHED: 20:43 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:43 14 March 2020

Dylan Edge was one of the bright sparks on a tough day for Wisbech Town. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Dylan Edge was one of the bright sparks on a tough day for Wisbech Town. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Archant

A first half horror show against strugglers Market Drayton Town was 'completely unacceptable' for Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley after slipping up in a crucial six-pointer.

Three goals in 11 minutes compounded the Fenmen's misery in a 4-0 home defeat on Saturday, who boosted their own survival bid in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

That loss was Whaley's heaviest defeat since returning to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium, as his side sit two points behind their rivals at the foot of the table.

'You can talk about the last hour in what we did, but I'm not bothered about that, I'm bothered about the first half hour, which was completely unacceptable,' he said.

'We collapsed at a time we couldn't collapse. It doesn't matter whether they're top or bottom, if you're as open as we were for those 35 minutes, you will get punished.

'We didn't win first balls, second balls, didn't hit tackles hard enough and we were massively open. It's a real disappointment that's come on a massive day for us.'

Whaley brought on Tiago Nassunculo and defender Dean Grogan before half-time, who delivered an assured performance on debut.

Chances went astray in an improved display after the break, in a game that could have favoured the hosts had a handball decision been given which led to the visitors' first goal.

'There's no point moaning about that because we conceded four goals,' Whaley said.

You may also want to watch:

'They needed to take some responsibility, they didn't and we were forced into making changes to make that happen.

'To be fair to Groges (Dean Grogan), he did what we signed him on to do and showed a bit of character.

'The confidence has started to rise and we all felt this was an opportunity to get a win and put some more distance between us (and Market Drayton).

'When the pressure's on and your confidence is fragile, that's what can happen.'

Wisbech entertain play-off chasers Frickley Athletic on Tuesday, 7.45pm, before visiting Glossop North End next Saturday.

However, both these and Town's remaining fixtures could be in doubt as a review into the coronavirus pandemic by the Northern Premier League is due to take place on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the Frickley game, Whaley added: 'We play a very good side and if we're open like that, we'll get punished.

'I do believe in these players, but we're not confident yet to say we just turn up and play.

'They've got to decide with nine games left, do they want to be part of a fight? If we're not, we're going to be on the end of a bad result and we can't afford bad results.'

Most Read

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Most Read

‘It is nothing to do with illness, or aliens!’ - Wisbech homeowner explains reasons for sealed-off home after coronavirus scare

The scene on Bowthorpe Road, Wisbech which one reader believed was an isolation area for the coronavirus. It later turned out to be an asbestos removal company carrying out works at a woman�s home she wished to sell. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

That’s a wrap! Police arrest boy, 15, after finding him in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash

Police seized all these items, including cash and drugs, from a 15-year-old boy in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Protestors turn out for second time in a month to oppose energy from waste incinerator in Wisbech

Some 80 protestors turned up in the industrial area of Wisbech to continue a protest opposed to an ‘energy from waste’ incinerator. Members of Wisbech Without Incineration say they were targeting local companies they feel may support the project. Picture; KIM TAYLOR

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

MP Steve Barclay turns up the heat on ‘deeply flawed’ £300m mega incinerator for Wisbech

Hundreds packed into the Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech, to hear MP Steve Barclay criticise proposals for a �300m energy from waste incinerator. Local councillor Ben Prest chaired the meeting. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY (OFFICE)

Boss Brett Whaley labels first half horror show as ‘completely unacceptable’ as Wisbech Town lose crucial six-pointer

Dylan Edge was one of the bright sparks on a tough day for Wisbech Town. Picture: ERIN LARHAM

First half collapse proves crucial for Wisbech Town in relegation six-pointer with Market Drayton Town

Wisbech Town boss Brett Whaley (centre) looks on with assistants Chris Lenton (far left) and Leigh Porter (far right). Picture: ERIN LARHAM

Fenland Archaeological Society’s talk to ‘shine a light on an old treasure’

Fenland Archaeological Society?'s talk to ?shine a light on an old treasure?. Dr Jody Joy's talk is titled Shining light on an old treasure: the Iron Age hoards from Snettisham, Norfolk?. Picture: JOSEPHINE FRIED
Drive 24