New Wisbech Town manager Brett Whaley is confident he is the man to turn his side's fortunes around after a pleasing display on Saturday.

Whaley saw his team, consisting of three under 18 players, slip to a narrow 1-0 defeat to play-off chasers Carlton Town in the Northern Premier League South East Division.

That home defeat keeps the Fenmen rooted to the bottom of the table, but the former March boss could not ask for more from his side.

"We tried to make sure we were solid to make them work for any goals they got, and we felt like we limited them," Whaley said.

"They didn't create a lot first half, so we were pleased with that. Going forward, I don't think we looked very confident in the ball.

"I don't think we played the football that I'd like to play, but it's unrealistic to come into a side that is struggling for results and expect them to play."

Wisbech played against 10 men for most of the second half, which led to the Millers' winner courtesy of Martin Ball's header. Influential captain Sam Spencer was missing through injury, alongside other absentees and Whaley thinks this proved costly.

"If we put performances like that in, add a bit of quality on the ball and get some bodies back, I'm confident," he said.

"We've got a few signings over the line and that's pleasing, but we know the squad's short in numbers, and people playing out of position highlights that.

"We started with three under 18s, who have come in and haven't looked out of depth.

"The sending off hurt us because once it came, we lost our shape, tried to do things and opened ourselves up.

"Within five minutes of the sending off, they had two corners and two free-kicks because we were suddenly getting exposed.

"I can't question anybody. It was just quality on the ball where for me, we struggled.

"I was disappointed with the football we played, but I think that's down to the confidence the boys have got.

"We want short-term success, but we also want to build a squad that's going to have success between now and the end of the season, so we can then kick on in the summer."

Striker Charley Sanders, who was due to return from suspension for Saturday's game against Frickley Athletic, has returned to step four club Yaxley.