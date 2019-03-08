NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Maximum points a must in the biggest game of the season for Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Manager Gary Setchell has called for a mammoth effort from players and fans alike in Wisbech Town’s biggest game of the season.

That’s how the Fenmen chief has billed a crucial Northern Premier League Division One East home clash against fellow relegation battlers AFC Mansfield this Saturday, 3pm.

The Elgoods Fenland Stadium showdown is likely to have a big impact on the survival fight with Wisbech two points above the drop-zone and their visitors a further point above them.

And Setchell insists victory is a must for his side following a run of just one win in their last 10 games.

“Saturday is the biggest game in our season and we have to get maximum points from it,” said Setchell.

“I know it, the management team it and the players know it. Now we need everyone to get down, get behind us and create an atmosphere for a group of players who I guarantee will give 110 per cent.

“There’s no two ways about it . . . we need to win.

“We’ve had a tough run, but we’re not in the relegation zone with six games to go and we intend to keep it that way.

“I’m seeing enough from us to be sure that on April 27 we will still be a Step 4 football club.

“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with some very good sides for periods, but we’ve just let ourselves down with little mistakes or lapses of concentration which is something that has to stop.”

Wisbech were beaten 4-0 at play-off chasing Ossett United last Saturday following a second-half collapse.

They conceded three times in a five-minute spell before the hosts struck again late on.

Setchell added: “Ossett beat us 4-0 but the fact their goalkeeper was named man-of-the-match shows that we were a big part of the game.

“We were excellent in the first half against a top side with top players who spend top money at this level.

“I’m frustrated with the first goal as their lad was at least five yards offside. I don’t know how the officials have got that wrong.

“But the other disappointment is the way we crumbled in the few minutes that followed and conceded two more goals. We can’t afford to do that at this level of football. We have to keep ourselves in games.

“We’re just not capable of keeping clean sheets at this moment in time, but we’ve lost some big players.”