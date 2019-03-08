Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Maximum points a must in the biggest game of the season for Wisbech Town

PUBLISHED: 11:07 27 March 2019

Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Manager Gary Setchell has called for a mammoth effort from players and fans alike in Wisbech Town’s biggest game of the season.

That’s how the Fenmen chief has billed a crucial Northern Premier League Division One East home clash against fellow relegation battlers AFC Mansfield this Saturday, 3pm.

The Elgoods Fenland Stadium showdown is likely to have a big impact on the survival fight with Wisbech two points above the drop-zone and their visitors a further point above them.

And Setchell insists victory is a must for his side following a run of just one win in their last 10 games.

“Saturday is the biggest game in our season and we have to get maximum points from it,” said Setchell.

“I know it, the management team it and the players know it. Now we need everyone to get down, get behind us and create an atmosphere for a group of players who I guarantee will give 110 per cent.

“There’s no two ways about it . . . we need to win.

“We’ve had a tough run, but we’re not in the relegation zone with six games to go and we intend to keep it that way.

“I’m seeing enough from us to be sure that on April 27 we will still be a Step 4 football club.

“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with some very good sides for periods, but we’ve just let ourselves down with little mistakes or lapses of concentration which is something that has to stop.”

Wisbech were beaten 4-0 at play-off chasing Ossett United last Saturday following a second-half collapse.

They conceded three times in a five-minute spell before the hosts struck again late on.

Setchell added: “Ossett beat us 4-0 but the fact their goalkeeper was named man-of-the-match shows that we were a big part of the game.

“We were excellent in the first half against a top side with top players who spend top money at this level.

“I’m frustrated with the first goal as their lad was at least five yards offside. I don’t know how the officials have got that wrong.

“But the other disappointment is the way we crumbled in the few minutes that followed and conceded two more goals. We can’t afford to do that at this level of football. We have to keep ourselves in games.

“We’re just not capable of keeping clean sheets at this moment in time, but we’ve lost some big players.”

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Unwind your mind with a meditation day in Wisbech

Dave Chambers runs a meditation cousse in Wisbech. Picture:

Neale-Wade Association visit Ypres to present new plaque as part of centenary celebrations

New plaque to commemorate former Neale-Wade pupils on Ypres trip. Members of the Neale-Wade Association visited graves. Picture: CHRISTINE THORPE.

Honeymoon trek to Peru for March couple to celebrate wedding anniversary in the name of charity

A newlywed couple from March will be spending their honeymoon trekking one of the world’s most famous hikes in South America. Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, are pictured. Picture: FAMILY.

Metro Mayor James Palmer clashes with scrutiny committee members over funding for key projects in Cambridgeshire

Metro Mayor clashes with Scrutiny Committee members when the question of funding for key projects is raised again. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER.

Mental health for young people is to be targeted on social media in ‘language they understand’

Sion James talks about health for young people during a meeting at Peterborough City Council. Picture: ROBERT ALEXANDER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists