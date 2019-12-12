NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Crucial clash in Wisbech St Mary survival mission

Adam Richadson (left) has left Wisbech St Mary to return to former club Huntingdon Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech St Mary chief Alex Kaufman is convinced his men can pull off a great escape ahead of a crucial clash this Saturday.

Basement boys Saints host third-bottom Framlingham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North at the ABC Meats Stadium, 3pm.

Saints have managed only one win all season and are five points adrift at the foot of the standings.

"Every game is a must-win for us in our position - and this one is certainly no different," said Kaufman, who took charge in October.

"But there are still plenty of games left to gain points so it can't be panic stations if tomorrow doesn't go to plan.

"I would never have taken the job if I didn't think we were capable of getting out of trouble.

"I believe in the players we have and the squad is getting stronger with each passing week.

"Despite losing our last three games we know we can compete in this league."

Saints were beaten 3-0 at Ipswich Wanderers last weekend with all of the hosts' goals arriving in the final quarter of the contest.

Kaufman handed a debut to striker Clifford Williams in that game but another recent recruit has moved on.

Midfield ace Adam Richardson has left Saints after only a handful of appearances to return to former club Huntingdon Town in United Counties League Division One.

"Sometimes a club doesn't suit a player," added Kaufman.

"Adam is a top lad but he has to enjoy his football and has decided to move back to Huntingdon.

"We wish him the best for the future."