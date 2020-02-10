NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Returning Wisbech Town defender feels right at home after brief spell away

Wisbech Town defender Beckham Kennelly returned to the Fenmen in their 1-0 defeat to Carlton Town. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Despite not getting off to the perfect start, Beckham Kennelly is feeling right at home with Wisbech Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kennelly re-joined the Fenmen this week following a brief spell at step three club St Ives Town, and featured in their 1-0 defeat to Carlton Town in the Northern Premier League South East Division on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was one of five arrivals in manager Brett Whaley's first squad since returning to Wisbech from fellow Fenland outfit March Town last Tuesday (February 4).

"I feel more at home with the supporters; from when I had the injury, they've been very supportive of me," Kennelly said.

"They've been welcoming and singing songs, so that was a major part in coming back.

"With Brett coming in, there are different things he wants to do, so it was a good decision for me to come back."

After impressing for Wisbech since recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Kennelly was pleased with his team's display against the play-off chasing Millers, who played with 10 men for most of the second half.

The youngster plus goalkeeper Josh Allen started alongside former Fenmen Stacy Cartwright and Matt Sparrow, and with togetherness within the squad, he believes this can help turn the team's fortunes around.

You may also want to watch:

"I thought first half, we played really well as a team," Kennelly added.

"Carlton started on the front foot, had a few chances, the 'keeper made some good saves but then I thought we grew into the game.

"The gaffer mentioned afterwards that maybe we should have had more experience in not going 'gung-ho' and not going for the game.

"We should have stayed more compact, but those things happen when you're at the bottom and you're trying to win games.

"We've got a really good dressing room. All the players are together, even the new lads that have come in.

"We just need to take that out onto the pitch and put in some better performances.

"As long as we keep clean sheets, we'll get chances and I believe that we'll get some results in the coming weeks."

Wisbech will lift themselves off the foot of the table with victory at home to Frickley Athletic next Saturday, 3pm.