NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town set a 10-point target to dodge the drop

Wisbech Town and Pontefract Collieries players clash during a feisty fixture last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

Assistant manager Daz Edey is adamant Wisbech Town will avoid the drop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Town striker Michael Frew gives chase against Pontefract Collieries. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town striker Michael Frew gives chase against Pontefract Collieries. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenmen have plunged back into relegation bother in Northern Premier League Division One East after taking only one point from their last five matches.

Edey, number two to Gary Setchell, has been heartened by the performances produced in back-to-back 2-1 home defeats at the hands of promotion-chasing sides Belper and Pontefract Collieries on the last two Sundays.

But he also accepts Wisbech, who sit two points above the drop, have to cut out the costly errors which have blighted them if they are to collect the 10 points he feels are necessary to secure their Step 4 survival.

“We’ve produced two really good performances against Belper and Pontefract,” said Edey. “But individual mistakes are costing us.

Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell was not a happy man during his side's defeat. Picture: IAN CARTER Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell was not a happy man during his side's defeat. Picture: IAN CARTER

“We missed a penalty at 1-1 against Belper and would more than likely have gone on to win the game had we put it away.

“Then on Saturday we gave a silly penalty away when leading and paid the price for it. To then concede again a couple of minutes later was really disappointing.

“We’re not a million miles away, but we need results at this stage of the season and I believe we can get them.

“I’ve always felt we are capable of staying up and that hasn’t changed. I think we need 10 points from our last 11 games and that’s not beyond us if we play like we have done lately.

“We work harder than any team at this level so we’ve always got a chance in games providing we can cut out the errors.”

A low-key first half against Pontefract Collieries was followed by an incident-packed second period which featured three goals and two red cards ahead of a mass melee at the final whistle.

Danny Setchell’s 49th minute opener – his first goal for the club in open play – gave the Fenmen the edge, but they found themselves behind by the hour.

The visitors levelled from the spot in the 58th minute after goalkeeper Dan Swan conceded a penalty.

A quick turnaround was completed by a second Collieries goal moments later and they held on to claim the points despite finishing the game with nine men following a couple of late dismissals.

There were also unsavoury scenes following the final whistle as the two sets of players clashed on the pitch, but there was no action taken by the referee.

The Fenmen host Sheffield FC – a side who thumped them 5-1 in the reverse fixture last month - this Saturday, 3pm.

Full-back Aaron Hart has left the club due to personal reasons, but Edey confirmed Wisbech are hopeful of making a couple of additions for the run-in.”