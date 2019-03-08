NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goal 'King' Corey opens his account to earn Wisbech St Mary another precious point

Corey Kingston hit his first Wisbech St Mary goal to earn them a point against Great Yarmouth last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech St Mary took another small step along the road to survival last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

The 'Purple Army' continued their steady Thurlow Nunn League First Division North recovery when snatching a 1-1 draw against Great Yarmouth.

A last-gasp strike from recent signing Corey Kingston - his first for the club since arriving last month from Huntingdon Town - in stoppage time at the end of the second half restored parity at the ABC Meats Stadium after they had fallen behind on the stroke of half-time.

It was a third successive stalemate for Alex Kaufman's men as the Saints boss continues his repair job following the club's dismal start to the season.

"I was disappointed with our performance in the first half as we never got going," said Kaufman.

Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We seemed tired after our previous two games which had taken a lot out of the squad.

"But we were a lot better in the second half when we retained possession more, created a number of chances and showed real desire to get something out of the game.

"It's another valuable point on the board and I feel we are right on the cusp of truning draws into wins. Overall I'm happy with the progress we are making."

You may also want to watch:

Saints were fortunate not to fall behind midway through the first half when Great Yarmouth man Ray Urry blazed a glorious chance over from close range, but there was no escape as half-time loomed large with Seamus Bobby heading the visitors into the driving seat.

Dan Hempson was a whisker away from a Saints leveller early in the second period and on-loan Wisbech Town defender Beckham Kennelly sent another chance over the bar.

Saints received a boost as Great Yarmouth had Charlie Blake dismissed on the hour for a head-butt on Kingston and they pressed forward in an attempt to make the most of the numerical advantage.

The reward arrived in stoppage time as Kingston headed home after the Great Yarmouth defence failed to deal with a dead-ball delivery into the box.

Saints remain bottom but have now closed to within five points of fellow strugglers Haverhill Borough and King's Lynn Town Reserves. Saints have played three more matches than both of those sides.

Saints return to action tonight, Friday, when they travel to Fakenham, 7.45pm and Kaufman is hopeful of adding further new faces to his squad with a move for March Town wideman Flo Tsagium almost complete.

Kaufman added: "Going to Fakenham will be one of our toughest fixtures to date, but we're at full-strength and could also add some signings.

"If we perform to the levels we're capable of reaching, I'm sure we can come away with another positive result."