Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goal 'King' Corey opens his account to earn Wisbech St Mary another precious point

PUBLISHED: 09:16 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 08 November 2019

Corey Kingston hit his first Wisbech St Mary goal to earn them a point against Great Yarmouth last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Corey Kingston hit his first Wisbech St Mary goal to earn them a point against Great Yarmouth last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech St Mary took another small step along the road to survival last Saturday.

Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

The 'Purple Army' continued their steady Thurlow Nunn League First Division North recovery when snatching a 1-1 draw against Great Yarmouth.

A last-gasp strike from recent signing Corey Kingston - his first for the club since arriving last month from Huntingdon Town - in stoppage time at the end of the second half restored parity at the ABC Meats Stadium after they had fallen behind on the stroke of half-time.

It was a third successive stalemate for Alex Kaufman's men as the Saints boss continues his repair job following the club's dismal start to the season.

"I was disappointed with our performance in the first half as we never got going," said Kaufman.

Action from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech St Mary's draw with Great Yarmouth Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We seemed tired after our previous two games which had taken a lot out of the squad.

"But we were a lot better in the second half when we retained possession more, created a number of chances and showed real desire to get something out of the game.

"It's another valuable point on the board and I feel we are right on the cusp of truning draws into wins. Overall I'm happy with the progress we are making."

You may also want to watch:

Saints were fortunate not to fall behind midway through the first half when Great Yarmouth man Ray Urry blazed a glorious chance over from close range, but there was no escape as half-time loomed large with Seamus Bobby heading the visitors into the driving seat.

Dan Hempson was a whisker away from a Saints leveller early in the second period and on-loan Wisbech Town defender Beckham Kennelly sent another chance over the bar.

Saints received a boost as Great Yarmouth had Charlie Blake dismissed on the hour for a head-butt on Kingston and they pressed forward in an attempt to make the most of the numerical advantage.

The reward arrived in stoppage time as Kingston headed home after the Great Yarmouth defence failed to deal with a dead-ball delivery into the box.

Saints remain bottom but have now closed to within five points of fellow strugglers Haverhill Borough and King's Lynn Town Reserves. Saints have played three more matches than both of those sides.

Saints return to action tonight, Friday, when they travel to Fakenham, 7.45pm and Kaufman is hopeful of adding further new faces to his squad with a move for March Town wideman Flo Tsagium almost complete.

Kaufman added: "Going to Fakenham will be one of our toughest fixtures to date, but we're at full-strength and could also add some signings.

"If we perform to the levels we're capable of reaching, I'm sure we can come away with another positive result."

Most Read

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out ‘holding a bottle of beer’ and fleeing the scene

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

LETTER: Public meeting to discuss Tony Martin case

A public meeting on the case of Tony Martin is being held this Saturday (November 9) at Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. It will be lead by Fenland author Brian Pead. Picture: ARCHANT.

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open Lyncroft Care Home following the modern makeover. He is pictured with, front row from left: home manager Brenda Durrington, County Court Care chairman Abdul Kachra, MP Stephen Barclay, Linx Constructions' Jim Bensusan Lyncroft Care Home receptionist Tina Slaughter. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE.

Most Read

Driver smashes BMW into parked cars before climbing out ‘holding a bottle of beer’ and fleeing the scene

The scene on Ramnoth Road, Wisbech after a driver smashed their BMW 1 Series into two parked cars on Sunday, November 3. Picture: Supplied

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

LETTER: Public meeting to discuss Tony Martin case

A public meeting on the case of Tony Martin is being held this Saturday (November 9) at Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. It will be lead by Fenland author Brian Pead. Picture: ARCHANT.

Pub, salon, spa and 14 new bedrooms at Lyncroft care home in Wisbech following hotel-style makeover

The Mayor of Wisbech, Councillor Michael Hill, cut the ribbon to officially re-open Lyncroft Care Home following the modern makeover. He is pictured with, front row from left: home manager Brenda Durrington, County Court Care chairman Abdul Kachra, MP Stephen Barclay, Linx Constructions' Jim Bensusan Lyncroft Care Home receptionist Tina Slaughter. Picture: COUNTY COURT CARE.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Golden chances go begging as Wisbech Town are beaten by bottom side

Wisbech Town captain Sam Spencer is banned for their home clash against Belper Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Report looks at life post Brexit for the Lithuanians, Romanians and Bulgarians who now form largest group of migrant workers in Wisbech and Fenland

A new report focuses on Fenland, an area of Cambridgeshire with a large population of EU migrants, and was presented at a national conference in Londonon Wednesday November 6 entitled 'Modern slavery and migration in rural areas: the impacts'.

Upwell councillor steps down ahead of election fraud hearing before magistrates: by election date announced

David Pope,King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council, He has resigned ahead of an election fraud hearing. Picture; ARCHANT

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Goal ‘King’ Corey opens his account to earn Wisbech St Mary another precious point

Corey Kingston hit his first Wisbech St Mary goal to earn them a point against Great Yarmouth last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

General Election 2019: Barrister Diane Boyd announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire

Criminal law barrister Diane Boyd as been announced as the Labour Party’s parliamentary candidate for North East Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists