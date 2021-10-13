Published: 4:50 PM October 13, 2021

Brett Whaley and team are all smiles after Wisbech's FA Trophy win at Bury Town. - Credit: Erin Larham

They were buoyed before their cup triumph and for one of our Fenland teams, an upturn in confidence could just be the perfect solution.

Wisbech Town capped off what boss Brett Whaley thought were two impressive displays, despite defeat in those games, with a 2-0 win over Bury Town in the FA Trophy.

That win on Saturday sealed Wisbech’s passage to the third round qualifying stage, ending a losing run of three matches.

“I felt the performance levels have been improving, and we kept saying results will follow,” Whaley said.

“We felt going into the Bury game, we felt more confident but it was important to get that victory.”

Wisbech Town defender Aaron Hart smiles after the Fenmen's win at Bury Town. - Credit: Erin Larham

Danny Draper and a magnificent chipped strike from Dylan Edge earned the Fenmen the win in Suffolk.

After a home reverse to Carlton, Whaley feels his team stood strong in their Northern Premier League Division One Midlands clashes with Loughborough Dynamo and table-toppers Halesowen Town after 3-2 and 2-0 losses respectively.

And with more competition for places due to a healthier squad, focus on positive performances is of utmost importance.

“It’s nice to be playing well, and off the back of it, they have been reinvigorated,” said Whaley.

Wisbech captain Liam Marshall leads the applause after the Fenmen's 2-0 win at Bury Town in the FA Trophy. - Credit: Erin Larham

“Hopefully, the boys will have the attitude that they want to fight for their place and means if you’re in the team, you’re going to have to play well.”

Luke Wilson has signed permanently from Holbeach United, but midfielder Liam Adams has left for Spalding while goalkeeper Charlie Congreve returned to March Town.

Wisbech visit Bedworth United in the league on Saturday, 3pm, before two home games in a row, including the FA Trophy tie with Biggleswade Town on October 30.

Whaley knows that home form needs to improve, having won just twice in all competitions at Fountain Fresh Park this season.

“We had a decent travelling support on Saturday, and If we want people to come back and travel away with us, we have to perform at home,” he added.

“We go into the cup where there’s no expectation and hopefully, we can get a decent crowd and have a real go.”

In the Eastern Counties League, March Town lost 5-4 at Mulbarton Wanderers in the Premier Division on Saturday, Jack Friend scoring twice.

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone (pictured) has helped lead his side to a nine-game unbeaten run ahead of a top of the table clash with Harleston Town. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Whittlesey Athletic made it nine games unbeaten with a 1-0 win over UEA in First Division North – FC Parson Drove won while Wisbech St Mary lost in the same division.

This Saturday, March go to Thetford Town before a midweek trip to Newmarket Town on Tuesday.

Whittlesey face leaders Harleston Town, FC Parson Drove host Peterborough North End as Wisbech St Mary entertain Huntingdon Town.