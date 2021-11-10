News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gruelling Fen 10 event makes return after two-year absence

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:56 PM November 10, 2021
Runner at Fen10 event 2021

More than 300 runners took part in the annual Fen 10 event organised by Fenland Running Club.

Poor weather did not stop over 300 runners from taking part in the annual Fen 10 race held by Fenland Running Club (FRC). 

The event, sponsored by stationery firm Rhodia, saw runners head towards the likes of Wisbech, West Walton and the Walpoles. 

Now in its 17th year, the race regularly attracts participants from over 68 clubs across the country. 

First to finish for FRC was Andy Baldwin, 68th overall in a time of 1:15:38, while Lesley Price was first lady in 1:45:55. 

Runner waves to crowd at Fen10 2021

The race, which returned for the first time since 2019, was won by Hunts AC’s Martin Amos and saw local clubs including March AC and Three Counties Running Club take part. 

Cat Cummings from City of Norwich Athletic Club was the fastest lady overall in a time of 1:03:42. 

Runner concentrates at Fen10 2021

Tony Foice-Beard, FRC chair, said: “Each participant was thrilled to receive a Rhodia Fen 10 runners vest, medal and notebook upon completing the course.”   

