Gruelling Fen 10 event makes return after two-year absence
- Credit: FRC
Poor weather did not stop over 300 runners from taking part in the annual Fen 10 race held by Fenland Running Club (FRC).
The event, sponsored by stationery firm Rhodia, saw runners head towards the likes of Wisbech, West Walton and the Walpoles.
Now in its 17th year, the race regularly attracts participants from over 68 clubs across the country.
First to finish for FRC was Andy Baldwin, 68th overall in a time of 1:15:38, while Lesley Price was first lady in 1:45:55.
The race, which returned for the first time since 2019, was won by Hunts AC’s Martin Amos and saw local clubs including March AC and Three Counties Running Club take part.
Cat Cummings from City of Norwich Athletic Club was the fastest lady overall in a time of 1:03:42.
Tony Foice-Beard, FRC chair, said: “Each participant was thrilled to receive a Rhodia Fen 10 runners vest, medal and notebook upon completing the course.”
Most Read
- 1 One less shop proposed for Norfolk Street
- 2 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
- 3 Family fruit and veg shop to close after 63 years
- 4 World War 2 grenade causes evacuation
- 5 Christmas comes early as couple switch on festive lights for charity
- 6 £600,000 cannabis operation ran from village home, court told
- 7 Ladies' boss ends 15-year tenure on winning note with cup thrashing
- 8 Arsonists may have caused caravan blaze, say police
- 9 Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town
- 10 Drug driver who 'hadn't had cannabis for days' stunned by cops