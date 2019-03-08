Athletics: Fenland runners enjoy Round Norfolk Relay

Fenland RC members at the Round Norfolk Relay (pic Tim Chapman/Jay Gilbert/Joanne Clarke) Archant

Fenland Running Club members impressed at the prestigious Round Norfolk Relay.

Larissa Follen Larissa Follen

The event covers 198 miles over 17 unequal stages and Fenland were 17th out of 59 teams overall and fourth in their category.

Rimivydas Muduras was eighth in his stage, while Nigel Seale achieved the highest age percentagee and Maire Kay and Sean Connolly competed for the 10th time.

Four other members took on the North Norfolk Triathlon at Wells-next-the-Sea, which included a 1.5k open water swim in the tidal harbour, a 40k bike leg through coastal villages and 10k run.

Stuart Follen finished in 2:31.52, followed by Larissa Follen (3:07.11), Sharon Bird (3:20.37) - who set a 35-minute best - and debutant Gilly Anderson (3:33.20).

Gilly Anderson Gilly Anderson

Round Norfolk Relay results: Andrew Plume 1:51.12 (16.9 miles), Sean Connolly 1:37.46 (13.75), Jac Richards 53.22 (5.76), Jay Gilbert 1:31.00 (11.14), Ryan Jones 1:18.08 (10.81), Claudia Milburn 1:04.20 (7.9), Ellen Connolly 1:15.37 (9.24), Rachael Nichols 1:09.30 (7.52), Graham Milham 1:53.51 (16.6), Gary Clifford 2:23.43 (18.13), Rimivydas Muduras 1:21.9 (12.45), Lewis Saunders 2:14.56 (19.67), Nigel Seale 1:33.00 (13.25), Maire Kay 1:07.35 (7.27), Nicky Jennings 1:27.11 (10.59), Carly Read 45.57 (5.49), Richard Agger 1:27.09 (11.73).

Ellen Connolly Ellen Connolly

Timekeepers David Brammer and Joanne Clarke Timekeepers David Brammer and Joanne Clarke

Claudia Milburn Claudia Milburn

Andrew Plume Andrew Plume

Sean Connolly Sean Connolly

Stuart Follen Stuart Follen

Sharon Follen Sharon Follen