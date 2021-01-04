Published: 3:56 PM January 4, 2021

Three Counties Running Club members have kept upbeat through running or lockdown challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Covid-19 has made 2020 a tough year for everyone, including Three Counties Running Club members.

Many people’s lives have been affected, either physically, mentally or through loss of life, but the one thing that has kept club members going is running accompanied by lockdown challenges.

Exercise in some shape or form has enabled TCRC to keep fit, chatting and motivated by supporting one another, even though club sessions had to stop.

Runners finished off the year by getting members to choose a letter or number from the sentence ‘Happy New Year 2021’ and either run or walk that particular character to form Strava art.

New Year’s Eve would have seen members take part in the usual Marham 10k, as a way of seeing in the new year.

Some also signed up for the Sublime 10k, due to held in Peterborough, but although this was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, members decided to run their own virtual 10k closer to home.

One to impress was Steve Bennington, who took part in a 24-hour race where the idea was to run at least a mile on the hour for 24 hours.

Knowing he needed 36 miles to complete 2,500 miles for the year, Steve planned to cover two miles every hour for the first 12 hours, then one mile every hour for the remaining 12.

Steve ran the first 24 miles in 3:58:22 and the final 12 miles in 1:44:44, where he ran the last few miles dressed as a reindeer.