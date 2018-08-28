Athletics: Fenland RC improve at Frostbite Friendly League

Fenland Running Club members at the Frostbite Friendly League meeting in March (pic Steve Bennington) Archant

Fenland Running Club had a group of 30 members at the latest Frostbite Friendly League meeting in March.

Using the same five-mile route as the Whitemoor Five, a strong headwind made it hard for the field of 477.

Lewis Saunders was first FRC member home in 28th place in 30.44, five seconds ahead of newcomer Ben Jimson in 29th, while Ann Trett (37.03) led the way for the women.

FRC finished ninth overall on the day, up three places from the previous round, and is now 11th in the series after four races.

Others, Rimvydas Muduras 32.04; Stuart Follen 32.37; Tim Chapman 34.20; Andre Pittock 34.43; Richard Agger 34.58; James Shelley 35.51; Jay Gilbert 37.24; Nicky Jennings 37.40; John Chapman 38.01; Max Pearson 38.13; Ellen Connolly 39.41; Maire Kay 40.23; Jane Clarke 41.07; Adrian Searle 43.43; Alan Bird 44.57; Jane Greenwood 45.52; Rachael Nichols 45.40; Neil Bailey 45.42; Larissa Follen 45.56; Carly Read 47.50; Carol Slater-Garner 48.35; Stacie Youngs 48.49; Sarah Rippon 49.03; Rebecca Richardson 53.38; Julie Peeling 54.17; Stephanie Payne 54.18; Paula Connolly 54.23.