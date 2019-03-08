Advanced search

Athletics: Fenland Running Club members keep busy

PUBLISHED: 09:00 31 May 2019

Stuart and Larissa Follen at the Outlaw 70.3 Triathlon in Nottingham

Archant

It has been a busy few weeks for Fenland Running Club members.

Bank Holiday Monday saw Phillip Clarke down in the capital for the Vitality London 10k, among a field of 20,000 runners.

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah was first past the post, while Clarke came home in 51.43.

Sunday had seen husband-and-wife Alan and Joanne Clarke in action at the Megan's Challenge 10k in Norfolk, with 90 per cent of the course being off-road.

A field of 150 runners were greeted with changing conditions, from sunny spells, wind and rain, but Alan came home in 50 minutes, with Joanne clocking 1:11.00.

The previous weekend saw eight members in action at the Outlaw 70.3 Triathlon in Nottingham, which involved a 1.2mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

Founded in 2013, the fast scenic course at the National Water Sports Centre and well-organised event proves a welcoming environment that makes it one of the fastest-selling triathlons in the UK.

Three Fenland members took on the full event, with Stuart Follen clocking 48.47 for the swim, 2:45.14 on the bike and 1:49.32 for the run for an overall time of 5:32.46, including transitions.

Larissa Follen posted times of 50.21, 3:26.15 and 2:09.38 to come home in 6:34.10, taking more than 20 minutes off her previous best at the distance, while Sarah Rippon managed splits of 51.54, 4:02.23 and 2:48.32 for 7:52.24.

Two groups of three competed as relay teams, with Sharon Bird swimming 55.33, Denise Griffin cycling 3:14.25 and Jay Gilbert running 1:46 for Fearless Fenland to finish in 6:01.17.

Meanwhile, a Fenland male team finished in 5:05.52 as Alan Bird swam 39.08, Lee Day cycled 2:49.43 and Rod Sinnott ran 1:33.10.

Two members took part in the unaugural Run Suffolk High Lodge half marathon, held around the beautiful Thetford Forest.

Testing the best of able runners, conditions on the trail run was good, but warm, as Tracy Adams finished in 67th place in 2:20.11 and Gilly Anderson clocked 2:35.54 for 74th.

