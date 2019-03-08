Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Athletics: Fenland RC members keep busy

PUBLISHED: 09:32 23 May 2019

Fenland Running Club members face the camera

Fenland Running Club members face the camera

Archant

Fenland Running Club husband-and-wife Chris and Gilly Anderson competed in marathon and triathlon on a busy weekend.

A group of beginners at Fenland Running ClubA group of beginners at Fenland Running Club

The MK Marathon had perfect conditions, starting from MK Stadium, and the first five miles were on wide roads, giving runners chance to soak up the atmosphere.

Training for the Nottingham Ironman in July, Chris was running his second marathon in a month and clockeed 5:16 in a field of over 2,000.

Wife Gilly was in action in her first standard distance triathlon at Grafham Water, ahead of her first half Ironman in Holkham in July.

Conditions were cold, with the swim reduced from 1,500m to 1,000m and followed by a 45k bike ride and 10k run.

You may also want to watch:

Anderson finished in 3:16.40 to place 130th female in a field of 600.

A group of seven club members took on the Eye 10k, with Nigel Searle leading them home just three seconds outside his personal best as he finished 42nd in 41.08.

Philip England (53.28), Adrian Searle (53.58), Jac Richards (55.06) and Rachel Micholls (58.59) also beat the hour mark, with Stacie Youngs (1:01.02) and Paula Connolly (1:04.47) completing the line-up.

James Shelley took on the Dereham 10-mile race, covering the distance for only the second time, and clocked 1:17.03 on his racing debut to finish 184th.

Fenland RC also started their annual 10-week beginners' course, which is free to join and aimed at getting complete novicees running 5k by the end of the course.

It is open to all abilities it isn't too late to join. Visit the club's Facebook page for more details.

Most Read

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Annual football tournament at March Park Rangers is ‘biggest and best yet’

March Park Rangers Youth Football Club held their 5th annual 6-a-side football tournament. Picture: JOANNE KENT.

Free Digital Decoded seminar from Archant will show businesses how their online ads can reach the right market

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Athletics: Fenland RC members keep busy

Fenland Running Club members face the camera

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making, distributing, possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists