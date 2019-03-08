Athletics: Fenland RC members keep busy

Fenland Running Club members face the camera

Fenland Running Club husband-and-wife Chris and Gilly Anderson competed in marathon and triathlon on a busy weekend.

A group of beginners at Fenland Running Club

The MK Marathon had perfect conditions, starting from MK Stadium, and the first five miles were on wide roads, giving runners chance to soak up the atmosphere.

Training for the Nottingham Ironman in July, Chris was running his second marathon in a month and clockeed 5:16 in a field of over 2,000.

Wife Gilly was in action in her first standard distance triathlon at Grafham Water, ahead of her first half Ironman in Holkham in July.

Conditions were cold, with the swim reduced from 1,500m to 1,000m and followed by a 45k bike ride and 10k run.

Anderson finished in 3:16.40 to place 130th female in a field of 600.

A group of seven club members took on the Eye 10k, with Nigel Searle leading them home just three seconds outside his personal best as he finished 42nd in 41.08.

Philip England (53.28), Adrian Searle (53.58), Jac Richards (55.06) and Rachel Micholls (58.59) also beat the hour mark, with Stacie Youngs (1:01.02) and Paula Connolly (1:04.47) completing the line-up.

James Shelley took on the Dereham 10-mile race, covering the distance for only the second time, and clocked 1:17.03 on his racing debut to finish 184th.

Fenland RC also started their annual 10-week beginners' course, which is free to join and aimed at getting complete novicees running 5k by the end of the course.

It is open to all abilities it isn't too late to join. Visit the club's Facebook page for more details.