Athletics: Fenland RC members in first Frostbite action

Fenland RC members at the Frostbite League race in St Neots (pic Tim Chapman) Archant

Fenland Running Club members began the new cross-country season in the Frostbite League race at St Neots.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A group of eight members took on the five-mile course, which was muddy underfoot and treacherous on some of the hilly sections.

Tim Chapman led the group home in 35.54, after long-term injury, as club coach John Chapman clocked 39.13.

Nicky Jennings finished in 43.00, also after injury, to lead the women home, as Jac Richards (43.48), Carly Read (45.03), Jane Greenwood (47.52), Rachael Nichols (48.37) and Neil Bailey (51.36) were also among the 425-strong field.