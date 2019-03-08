Advanced search

Athletics: Fenland RC members in first Frostbite action

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 10 October 2019

Fenland RC members at the Frostbite League race in St Neots (pic Tim Chapman)

Fenland RC members at the Frostbite League race in St Neots (pic Tim Chapman)

Archant

Fenland Running Club members began the new cross-country season in the Frostbite League race at St Neots.

You may also want to watch:

A group of eight members took on the five-mile course, which was muddy underfoot and treacherous on some of the hilly sections.

Tim Chapman led the group home in 35.54, after long-term injury, as club coach John Chapman clocked 39.13.

Nicky Jennings finished in 43.00, also after injury, to lead the women home, as Jac Richards (43.48), Carly Read (45.03), Jane Greenwood (47.52), Rachael Nichols (48.37) and Neil Bailey (51.36) were also among the 425-strong field.

Most Read

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Most Read

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

Boat owner furious at Wisbech yacht harbour security after squatters break in and steal up to £2,000 worth of equipment

Wisbech yacht harbour, scene of recent break-ins. Fenland Council that runs the harbour has promised to step up security. Picture; WISBECH YACHT HARBOUR

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Large ride-on lawn mowers worth nearly £30,000 stolen as thieves ‘force open’ gate at Fenland property

Two lawn mowers worth almost �30,000 have been stolen from a home near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps/@FenCops

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Athletics: Fenland RC members in first Frostbite action

Fenland RC members at the Frostbite League race in St Neots (pic Tim Chapman)

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Fen floods! Dramatic pictures and videos show flash floods in Wisbech after just 20 minutes of heavy rain

Flood! Wisbech was left underwater after just 20 minutes of heavy downpour on Tuesday, October 8. Pictures: Pawel Gabryelewicz

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Furious Wisbech Town boss blasts the Fenmen flops

Wisbech Town skipper Sam Spencer at full-stretch during their clash with Stocksbridge Park Steels. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Fenland bragging rights belong to March Town as they dump Wisbech Town out of county cup

Craig Gillies scored the only goal as March Town beat Wisbech Town in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists